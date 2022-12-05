Antisemitic hate crimes in NYC are on the rise, NYPD figures show

With one conservative pundit calling his Saturday rant "political suicide," the former president went off on another tirade on Monday in two new Truth Social posts larded with more elections conspiracy lies.

The former president kicked off his latest attack on the press, writing, "The Fake News is actually trying to convince the American People that I said I wanted to 'terminate' the Constitution. This is simply more DISINFORMATION & LIES, just like RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, and all of their other HOAXES & SCAMS."

He then added, "What I said was that when there is 'MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION,' as has been irrefutably proven in the 2020 Presidential Election, steps must be immediately taken to RIGHT THE WRONG. Only FOOLS would disagree with that and accept STOLEN ELECTIONS. MAGA!"

Not content with that, he continued in all-caps, "SIMPLY PUT, IF AN ELECTION IS IRREFUTABLY FRAUDULENT, IT SHOULD GO TO THE RIGHTFUL WINNER OR, AT A MINIMUM, BE REDONE. WHERE OPEN AND BLATANT FRAUD IS INVOLVED, THERE SHOULD BE NO TIME LIMIT FOR CHANGE!"

It should be noted that there is no mechanism to redo an election, whether there was fraud or not.

