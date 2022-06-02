AOC and Rep. Nydia Velázquez jet to Puerto Rico for talks on island’s statehood status
Alex Wong/Getty Images North America/TNS

A congressional delegation including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rep. Nydia Velázquez, D-N.Y., jetted into Puerto Rico Thursday for talks as Congress prepares to consider a bill that could lead to a decisive vote on statehood. The New York lawmakers will meet with political players on all sides of the explosive debate over whether the island should seek to become the 51st state, declare independence or adopt a hybrid semi-independent status. The issue has gained additional urgency because Democrats in the House of Representatives recently reached a breakthrough agreement to take...