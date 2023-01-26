Appeals court orders Detroit museum officials to hold onto Van Gogh painting amid legal fight
Visitors file past the Vincent Van Gogh painting "Liseuse De Romans," also known as "The Novel Reader," during the Van Gogh in America exhibit at the Detroit Institute of Arts, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. - Andy Morrison/The Detroit News/TNS

DETROIT — Federal appeals court judges Wednesday ordered Detroit Institute of Arts officials to hold onto a long-missing multimillion-dollar painting by Vincent van Gogh while a legal battle continues over its fate and rightful owner. The order was filed less than a week after U.S. District Judge George Caram Steeh dismissed a lawsuit filed by the purported owner, Brazilian collector Gustavo Soter's art brokerage company, Brokerarte Capital Partners LLC. The company sued the DIA to recover "Liseuse De Romans," also known as "The Novel Reader" or "The Reading Lady," claiming that the painting h...