Appeals court rejects Michigan House, Senate bid to overturn injunction on abortion ban

Junior also complained after Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) noted that Black borrowers have more student debt than their peers.

"Black borrowers have nearly twice as much student debt ($52,700) after four years of college as our white peers ($28,000)," Bush wrote. "Student debt cancellation is a racial & economic justice issue. Period. What would canceling at least $50k in student debt mean for you?"



Trump replied that those who've already repaid their debts and skipped vacations are the ones who are "really discriminated against."

"You know who it really discriminated against? Those that saved their money, skipped cool toys/trips and already paid their debts," he whined. "Those that went to work rather than getting a $300K gender studies degree. Now you’re asking them to pay for those who did the opposite."

Trump did not mention that student loan borrowers who are having part of their loans forgiven are also taxpayers or how his father repeatedly did not pay his workers in his Twitter rant.