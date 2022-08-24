Appeals court rejects Michigan House, Senate bid to overturn injunction on abortion ban
A view of the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan. - Walter Arce/Dreamstime/TNS

DETROIT — The Michigan Court of Appeal on Wednesday declined to take up an appeal from the Michigan House and Senate requesting a three-judge panel overturn a lower court preliminary injunction that's stopping the enforcement of the state's abortion ban. The judges denied the GOP-led Legislature's appeal because it wasn't persuaded that the issue needed an immediate appellate review, according to a brief order issued Wednesday. The Legislature asked the Court of Appeals to weigh in on the matter July 6, after Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher rejected lawmakers' request that she reverse...