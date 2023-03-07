Appeals judges focus on what Oxford shooter's parents didn't do during hearing
Daniel Mears/The Detroit News/TNS

DETROIT — A three-judge panel of the Michigan Court of Appeals on Tuesday heard oral arguments about whether there is sufficient evidence to order the parents of a former Oxford High School student to face involuntary manslaughter charges for 2021 mass shooting at the school, focusing largely on what James and Jennifer Crumbley didn't do. The Crumbleys each face four involuntary manslaughter charges connected to the deaths of four Oxford High students in the Nov. 30, 2021 shooting: Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Tate Myre, 16; Hana St. Juliana, 14; and Justin Shilling, 17. Their son pleaded guilty in Oc...