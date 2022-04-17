Archbishop of Canterbury condemns Britain's Rwanda asylum plan

LONDON (Reuters) - The Archbishop of Canterbury has condemned a British plan to send tens of thousands of asylum seekers to the East African country of Rwanda, saying the policy did not stand "the judgment of God". Delivering a sermon on Easter Sunday at Canterbury Cathedral, Justin Welby said the strategy announced last week by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson posed "serious ethical questions". Anyone who arrived in Britain illegally since Jan. 1 could be relocated to Rwanda under the deal. Johnson's government said it would help to break people-smuggling networks and stem the flow of mig...