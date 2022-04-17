Archbishop of Canterbury condemns Britain's Rwanda asylum plan

LONDON (Reuters) - The Archbishop of Canterbury has condemned a British plan to send tens of thousands of asylum seekers to the East African country of Rwanda, saying the policy did not stand "the judgment of God". Delivering a sermon on Easter Sunday at Canterbury Cathedral, Justin Welby said the strategy announced last week by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson posed "serious ethical questions". Anyone who arrived in Britain illegally since Jan. 1 could be relocated to Rwanda under the deal. Johnson's government said it would help to break people-smuggling networks and stem the flow of mig...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
The island-city of Key West off the southern tip of Florida invites visitors to stroll slowly, enjoy turquoise waters and take in the sunset. But according to some residents, that idyllic peace is endangered -- by lumbering, tourist-filled cruise ships.
The huge vessels bring thousands of visitors every day to the small city of 26,000 inhabitants, whose quaint, often pastel-colored Victorian homes line leafy, walkable streets.
Following a drawn-out local battle, the cruise tourist numbers are now down, but many residents say more still needs to be done.
While many businesses depend on the tourist throngs, residents such as Arlo Haskell find the ships to be a nuisance and believe they cause environmental harm. As a result, he founded the Safer Cleaner Ships non-profit.
"These cruise ships are an extraction industry that is profiting off of the beauty in Key West while harming that beauty and degrading the experience for everyone else," Haskell said.
In 2020, his association put forth three local referendums: one to limit the size of cruise ships, another to allow no more than 1,500 people a day to disembark and a third to be able to prohibit boats that do the most damage to the environment.
The three proposals, each approved by between 60 to 80 percent of voters, were ratified by the city council. It was a victory for Haskell -- or so he thought.
Then in June 2021, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a law suspending the measures, arguing that voters could not meddle in matters of maritime trade.
Local businesses, including ones also owned by the owner of Pier B -- a huge beneficiary of the cruise ships as one of the city's main docking locations -- had donated almost $1 million to a political campaign committee supporting the governor, according to the Miami Herald.
Public docks closed
Relying on a bit of unexpected economic data, Safer Cleaner Ships returned to battle following DeSantis' move.
The info showed that cruise ship suspensions during the pandemic did not sink local finances.
To the contrary, in 2021, the city collected 25 percent more sales taxes than in 2019, before Covid.
Hotels and restaurants seem to have taken advantage of the fact that Florida promoted its open businesses in the middle of the pandemic while other states imposed rules and closings.
The city administration last month decided that since Key West cannot limit the number of cruise ships, it would close its two public docks.
Now cruises can only park at private Pier B, which welcomes only one cruise ship per day. The era of two to three ships arriving daily is over.
The move has been a blow to some businesses.
Although cruise tourists spend only a few hours in the city and usually eat before disembarking -- generating little income for restaurants and hotels -- they do buy souvenirs and snacks.
The visitors support the likes of tchotchke shops, ice cream parlors and tourist destinations, such as the Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum where the US writer lived between 1931 and 1939, according to Mayor Teri Johnston.
Finding balance
One morning this week, the streets of Key West were nearly deserted. Vanessa Wilder manned her downtown bike rental stand, waiting for the first passengers to disembark from a newly arrived cruise.
"The main shops and the bars down here, we thrive off of these cruise ships," she said.
"If we didn't have them, a lot of businesses around here would have to shut."
Despite his victories, Haskell maintains that things should move one step further, with cruise ships at the private dock not allowed to exceed a size specified by residents.
The boats, according to Haskell "do tremendous damage to our ecosystem" by clouding the water, which endangers the survival of corals.
But Scott Atwell, spokesman for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in Key West, said the evidence wasn't so clear.
"We do not have specific studies on whether the cruise ship turbidity is any different than natural turbidity and whether turbidity from the ships' channel reaches our coral reefs in a detrimental way," he said.
In the meantime, Key West's city council has decided to monitor water quality and also support coral restoration under an initiative that charges a fee to Pier B for disembarking passengers.
"We don't want to get rid of the cruise ships but bring them into a moderate level so that we have good economic conditions and we also have good quality of life for our residents," Johnston, the mayor, said.
CONTINUE READING Show less
How 'Don't Say Gay' laws shove meaningful discussions of 'sex and gender underground where it’s dark'
April 17, 2022
We’re told Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law is “anti-grooming.” We’re told it will prevent school kids from being victimized by sex predators.
That’s false.
On its face.
To explain, I need to tell a story.
Grooming requires secrecy
After considering all the facts available to me, I figure Dad began sexually molesting the child, to whom we are related, sometime in 2014. I’m told it ended when the child was old enough to say they didn’t want to be touched that way anymore. Evidently, Dad complied.
I discovered my dad’s felony three years later. During that time, Dad had been investigated, arrested, charged, convicted and sentenced. (He pleaded guilty. His punishment was fines, parole and restricted travel.) Dad said nothing. Mom said nothing. My sister said nothing.
Meanwhile, my parents, who were already fundamentalist Christians (specifically, Plymouth Brethren), became leveled-up-mushroom-cloud Christians. (You could not turn around in their house without seeing scripture. Bible placards were even in the bathroom.) I was used to being asked if I accepted Jesus Christ as my personal Lord and Savior. During this time, though, the inquiries escalated into inquisition.
My wife and I guessed something was up. We endured it, however, because it’s not unusual for people growing older to become more religious, for one thing. For another, we wanted our daughter, a toddler at the time, to know her grandparents. I was long past the age of returning home. Yet I longed for her to have a link to the place and culture of my rearing – to provide a taste of my Huck Finn childhood.
I have not seen them since 2017. Turns out, Mom stood by her man. She blackmailed the child’s parent into secrecy. She threatened to dox them, you could say, if they revealed Dad’s pedophilia to the rest of us. My dad and my sister were complicit in Mom’s conspiracy of silence.
They could have made different choices. They could have chosen honesty and transparency. They could have said Dad did a horrible, horrible thing – he sexually molested blood kin. They could have said he’d be arrested and punished. Dad could have asked the victim for forgiveness. He could have asked the rest of us to forgive him for violating bonds of trust. He could have promised to seek help.
This would have been an exquisitely painful process. It might have been impossible for the family to overcome. But Mom and Dad robbed us of that chance. Denying the lies only quadruples the hurt. To my knowledge, my dad still blames the child-victim for tempting him.
“This is between me and God,” he said the last time we talked.
He’s lying to himself.
If he really believed his pedophilia was between him and God – if the moral obligations to God superseded the moral obligations to family – he wouldn’t have hidden the crime from us. He wouldn’t have accused a child of temptation. He would have condemned Mom’s extortion.
None of this – the crimes and the cover-up of the crimes – would have happened without secrecy. With secrecy, all this pain is made possible.
Anti-grooming requires transparency
We’re told Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law is “anti-grooming.” We’re told it will prevent school kids from being victimized by sex predators.
That’s false.
On its face.
“Don’t Say Gay” forbids certain topics. It permits parents to sue if they don’t like what teachers are teaching. The effect is driving the topics of sex and gender – and related topics – underground where it’s dark.
Real groomers thrive in the dark.
When children and teachers talk about sex and gender – and related topics – they are talking about them in the open, where everyone can see. If parents don’t like what kids learn, they can say something. That they can say something is made possible by the fact that children and teachers are having these discussions in the open for everyone to see.
As it is, “Don’t Say Gay” robs parents of the opportunity to object to what they’re kids are learning. The climate of fear inspired by the law is almost certain;y going to push teachers, fearing the ruination of lawsuits, from speaking openly about, well, pretty much anything.
I think most teachers are wonderful, but groomers – real ones like my dad – do live among us. When children and teachers talk openly and transparently, real groomers have few opportunities. Under the shadow of “Don’t Say Gay,” they have the cover they need to groom.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Last Thursday, Lizelle Herrera was arrested in Texas after indictment for murder for the alleged involvement in a self-managed abortion.
Herrera was held on a $500,000 bond. The district attorney’s office seemed unable to explain what law justified this prosecution. They ultimately dropped the charges after outcry by abortion advocates.
Criminalizing people for pregnancy outcomes. is likely to increase in frequency as it can serve as a backdoor to “personhood” for fetuses.
Texas does not currently have a clear law that justifies prosecuting abortions as criminal matters. SB8, the six-week abortion ban in effect, purposely places enforcement in the hands of civilians to bypass judicial review and avoid the involvement of state actors.
Using SB8 to prosecute someone for murder could undermine the purpose of the law. It would require state actors to enforce it.
Illegal abortions are usually charged as just that. A homicide charge requires a person to be killed. Fetuses aren’t people, according to Roe v. Wade and most historical understandings of personhood.
We still don’t know why Lizelle was charged with homicide. One possibility is the DA could have twisted the Texas fetal homicide law.
Fetal homicide laws provide a charge if violence against a pregnant woman causes the death of a fetus. When the first fetal homicide law was passed in 1986, the focus was violence against women from a third party, not charging the pregnant person for ending a pregnancy.
These laws are ripe for criminalizing pregnant people.
As of 2018, 38 states had fetal homicide laws. Twenty-nine applied those laws to the earliest stages of pregnancy. The language in many of them discusses homicide against “unborn children” or defines “person” for the purposes of homicide as including an “unborn child.”
These laws could be used as a backdoor to establishing “fetal personhood,” which would support legal theories of fetal rights.
Personhood laws go farther than outlawing abortion. They usually define personhood as beginning at fertilization, which could outlaw certain types of birth control and in vitro fertilization.
Personhood laws also place a fetus at an early stage of development as having the same rights as the adult pregnant person, which would mean abortion bans couldn’t have exceptions for the life of the mother.
It wouldn’t matter how dangerous a pregnancy was for someone. Legally, they could not prioritize their own life over the fetus.
Most importantly, using fetal homicide laws as backdoors to personhood will dramatically increase the criminalization of pregnant people, which is probably the point for many.
Using fetal homicide laws in this way doesn’t just criminalize abortion but also criminalizes “risky” behavior that could result in a miscarriage.
Every miscarriage could spark an investigation to see if the pregnant person took drugs, smoked, drank had risky sex, had an STD or maybe just didn’t eat right or exercised too much.
Obviously, such criminalization will fall disproportionately on low-income and Black and Brown women.
It’s telling that the first fetal homicide law was passed in 1986 over a decade after Roe v. Wade. Early anti-abortion laws typically framed pregnant women who sought abortions as vulnerable victims who needed to be protected from evil abortionists.
However, as feminist movements embraced abortion and self-managed abortion became viable, the anti-abortion movement has shifted its strategy to targeting pregnant people as well.
Pregnant people can be charged with endangering their fetuses even if their pregnancies result in live births. In 1997, the South Carolina Supreme Court held that women endangering their fetuses (ie, drug use) could be prosecuted under state child abuse laws.
Alabama and Tennessee have joined South Carolina in criminalizing drug use during pregnancy. Twenty-one more states have laws saying drug use during pregnancy is child abuse. With varying degrees of success, 45 states have at least attempted to prosecute women for drug use during pregnancy. Even if these prosecutions fail, any evidence of drug use during pregnancy can be used to justify removing infants from their mothers' care and putting them in foster care.
Repro justice activists and journalists like Cecilia Nowell, Imani Gandy and Laurie Bertram Roberts have been drawing attention to these cases for years. Adora Perez was charged with murder after using drugs during pregnancy. She had a stillborn son. Brittney Poolaw was convicted of manslaughter for using methamphetamine during pregnancy under the theory of drug use causing her miscarriage. Lindsay Ridgell was put on Arizona’s child abuse registry for using medical marijuana to help deal with a difficult pregnancy.
Criminalizing actions during pregnancy helps the state take children from their parents and place them in foster care, or up for adoption. There is a long history of weaponizing child protective services for forced cultural assimilation and the policing of Black motherhood.
In a case similar to Lizelle Herrera’s, Purvi Patel was charged with feticide and sentenced to decades after a self-managed abortion. Her case was overturned when the Indiana Court of Appeals ruled feticide laws were not intended to be applied to self managed abortion.
According to If/When/How, as of 2018, at least 21 people had been charged for doing self-induced abortions in 20 states. That number is at least 22 now since Lizelle Herrera was arrested.
Many of the women discussed in this article were ensnared in the criminal justice system or child protective services as a result of medical staff reporting them after they sought help.
Twenty-five states require healthcare workers to report suspected drug use during pregnancy. Eight require testing if drug use is suspected.
While Texas considers drug use during pregnancy to be child abuse, it does require healthcare workers to report suspected drug use.
This suggests the likelihood of medical staff reporting Lizelle Herrera to authorities of their own volition and possibly violating her privacy rights – not because they were legally obligated to do so.
Many cases mentioned in this article have ultimately been thrown out. But the involvement of the state during a medical crisis or traumatic miscarriage still causes harm. As abortion becomes less protected, these cases will likely increase. Some will be jail pregnant people for homicide if they have a self-managed abortion or simply do something that could be interpreted as a causing a miscarriage.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}