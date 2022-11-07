'Are you calling the sheriff?' Obama heckles Oz for saying 'local political leaders' should make abortion decisions

The weekend before the 2022 midterms elections, former President Barack Obama visited the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania, where he campaigned for fellow Democrats John Fetterman (who is up against GOP nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race) and Josh Shapiro (who is competing with far-right conspiracy theorist, QAnon ally and Christian nationalist Doug Mastriano for governor). Oz and Mastriano are both anti-abortion — especially Mastriano, who has said that women who have abortions should be charged with murder. And Obama called anti-abortion Republicans out during a barnburner of a speech.
Obama told Pennsylvania voters, “John’s opponent said the decision about whether or not to have an abortion should be made by, quote, ‘women, doctors, and local political leaders.’ Really? I mean, are you going to petition the mayor? Are you calling the sheriff? City council member, school board? Who exactly should tell you when to start a family?”
The former president, now 61, continued, “You should make that decision. And if that’s not worth 15 minutes of your time — the amount of time it takes to vote — I don’t know what is.”
In Pennsylvania, abortion rights activists have been warning that if Mastriano defeats State Attorney General Shapiro, abortion would almost certainly become illegal in the Keystone State — which presently has a Democratic governor, the term-limited Tom Wolf, and a GOP-controlled state legislature.
Barack Obama dragged Dr. Oz for saying decisions about abortion should be made by 'women, doctors, and local political leaders' while campaigning for John Fetterman in Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/7o2SyyF1Wc — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 7, 2022
There was a minor freakout over the weekend when Donald Trump almost announced his candidacy at the Pennsylvania rally over the weekend when he was promoting Mehmet Oz, who is narrowly trailing his Democratic opponent, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.
There is a theory that Attorney General Merrick Garland is waiting for the 2022 midterm elections to before before he files an indictment of former President Donald Trump. Trump appears desperate to announce his candidacy ahead of that, as a way of somehow turning it into a war against his candidacy.
The chance that Trump might announce led to a phone-tree activation of party panic, the Post explained.
"Some of his advisers began communicating to others Monday that efforts needed to be made to talk him out of announcing, two of these people said, while other advisers were egging him on to jump in," said the report.
It's still unknown what he might do or if it's all a ploy to build suspense or draw more attention to his speech in Ohio. His rallies haven't been getting much attention among the press as he travels the country for his candidates.
Trump is also facing off against a possible Ron DeSantis presidential run. DeSantis was asked during the debate if he would commit to staying in office and not abandoning the state for a presidential run. He refused to answer. If Trump announces before the election, he will have jumped the gun on DeSantis, stopping his candidacy before the Florida governor could even pivot.
Trump said on Saturday at a rally that he would be announcing "very, very, very soon." The RNC chair, Ronna Romney McDaniel, made it clear that the national party would not be paying for any of Trump's legal fees if he announced for president. That said, they haven't been handling the legal fees for Trump's document scandal.
There's a fear that if he announced the day before the election he'll give Democrats more enthusiasm to come out and vote.
“It just boggles the mind why he would hand that to Democrats at this late hour,” said one Republican strategist anonymously to the Post. “Making the conversation about himself and risking losses across the map that otherwise might have been wins would be a bad way to two-step into a presidential race.”
“I was sleeping. in Washington, D.C.. I had just gotten in the night before from San Francisco and the, um,” she says, pausing in apparent emotional pain, swallowing hard and seemingly near tears as she remembers the event.
“I hear the doorbell ring and think it’s five something – I look up I see it’s five,” meaning 5 AM, she tells CNN’s Anderson Cooper in an interview that airs Monday evening.
“They must be [at] the wrong apartment,” she explains was her first thought. “No, it rings again and then bang, bang, bang, bang bang on the door,” she says pounding her fist.
“So I run to the door, and I’m very scared, and I see the Capitol Police and they said we have to come in to talk to you and I’m thinking my children, my grandchildren. I never thought it would be Paul because you know, he wouldn’t be out and about,” she said, explaining her train of thought.
“And so like, um,” she says, again appearing to choke up. “They came in at that time – we didn’t even know where he was, what his condition was,” she said. “We just knew there was an assault on him in our home..”
The interview is bringing back feelings of anger and upset from many who were furious how Republicans mocked the Speaker and her husband, both 82-years old, after what prosecutors described as a “near-fatal” attack.
“This is what Kari Lake and Don Jr mocked and laughed at. This is what Donald Trump and Ted Cruz cast doubt on. To borrow a line: have they no decency?” responded MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan.
“All of the conservatives who have been laughing at the their trauma should watch this one min clip and imagine if it was your family,” suggested The Daily Beast’s Matt Wilstein.
“The composure Nancy Pelosi shows in the face of such hate-filled violence is remarkable. Which makes it all the more despicable that Republicans tried to laugh off this act of domestic terrorism,” said Democratic pollster Matt McDermott.
Historian Rebecca Fachner also pointed to Pelosi’s composure.
“Watching her struggle to keep her composure is wrenching,” she observed.
“Every Republican (or anyone, really) who has made jokes about this are not fit to serve in any capacity whatsoever,” said political opinion columnist Teri Carter.
A majority of Republican nominees deny or question the 2020 election results. Heading into the midterm elections which will be held Tuesday across the United States, this has many concerned that some candidates may not concede even if they lose their elections.
John Oliver focused on election subversion during his Sunday evening show, opening with a clip of Georgia's Mike Collins who shot a trash can with a sign on it saying "voting machine" watch below:
'That man is ridiculous': John Oliver goes on the offensive against GOP election liars | RawStory.TV'That man is ridiculous': John Oliver goes on the offensive against GOP election liars | RawStory.TV
Election subversion is what Oliver wanted to focus on, however. He explained that's when people try to eliminate votes after they've happened to try and change the election.
Playing a clip of Donald Trump demanding 11,780 votes in a call to Georgia officials.
While that incident is easy for folks to remember, in Michigan there was Wayne County, where Trump supporters tried to simply eliminate Detroit voters.
Norman Shinkle was another Republican who refused to certify Joe Biden's win in Michigan. The panel could have been deadlocked, except for a "boring guy in glasses" named Aaron Van Langevelde, who voted to certify the vote while quoting John Adams.
"But in state after state, we were very lucky that a small group of people in key positions stood firm," said Oliver.
He went on to show the video of Doug Ducey refusing a call from President Donald Trump and certifying the election in Arizona. That might not happen with a governor like Kari Lake. In fact, she's made it clear she'll refuse to certify it.
He explained that the "guardrails that protect our democracy were heavily tested" in 2020 and since then there has been an attempt to bring down these protections. So, there's a very real chance that the 2022 election will end in a nation filled with insanity.
After a debunking of "2,000 Mules" by "bullsh*t artist Dinesh D'souza" who used maps of Moscow to prove that the mules were going by drop boxes. In one clip, the filmmakers have a freakout over a person walking a dog putting their ballot in a drop box outside of the voting location. The person takes their phone out of a bag, then takes the ballot out of the bag, and takes a photo of the ballot as they're putting in the ballot box.
This is something many people, on both sides of the aisle, do to show off that they've voted as a way to indicate they're excited about voting. In the film, the "investigators" censor the person's face as well as the dog, for their own personal privacy.
Oliver closed with the help of actor Nick Offerman, who did his own video like Mike Collins of Georgia, in a red short-sleeved shirt and a massive gun.
He began by saying that he can pull off a red Polo shirt without making it look like his mommy picked it out for him.
"And this is a trash can," he explained. "I have labeled it a trash can because it is a trash can. I actually labeled it twice so there wouldn't be any mix-ups. But obviously, that's unnecessary because we're all adults and we do know the difference between a trash can and a godd*man voting machine. Far-right Republican extremists have been running their dry mouths claiming that any election in which they receive less votes than the opposition must be rigged. Well I've got some news for you, actual patriots are sick and tired of shameless opportunistic charlatans who invent dangerous conspiracies, peddle mendacious propaganda, and worse, censor good, good dogs. Because if you're afraid to show a dog's face."
Offerman went on to show his dog, sitting off to the side.
"You can't stop us from showing dogs just like you can't keep us from voting. We're going to do it not because it's fun, because it's not really fun," Offerman continued. "But because it's the right thing to do America. And guess what, we're going to look one-f*ck-of-a-lot better than you while we do it. One shot. No cuts."