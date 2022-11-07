'Are you calling the sheriff?' Obama heckles Oz for saying 'local political leaders' should make abortion decisions
The weekend before the 2022 midterms elections, former President Barack Obama visited the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania, where he campaigned for fellow Democrats John Fetterman (who is up against GOP nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race) and Josh Shapiro (who is competing with far-right conspiracy theorist, QAnon ally and Christian nationalist Doug Mastriano for governor). Oz and Mastriano are both anti-abortion — especially Mastriano, who has said that women who have abortions should be charged with murder. And Obama called anti-abortion Republicans out during a barnburner of a speech.

Obama told Pennsylvania voters, “John’s opponent said the decision about whether or not to have an abortion should be made by, quote, ‘women, doctors, and local political leaders.’ Really? I mean, are you going to petition the mayor? Are you calling the sheriff? City council member, school board? Who exactly should tell you when to start a family?”

The former president, now 61, continued, “You should make that decision. And if that’s not worth 15 minutes of your time — the amount of time it takes to vote — I don’t know what is.”

In Pennsylvania, abortion rights activists have been warning that if Mastriano defeats State Attorney General Shapiro, abortion would almost certainly become illegal in the Keystone State — which presently has a Democratic governor, the term-limited Tom Wolf, and a GOP-controlled state legislature.


