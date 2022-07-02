Argentina government crises build as Economy Minister Guzman resigns

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's economy minister Martin Guzman resigned on Saturday, a blow to a government beset by mounting economic crises. Guzman, who led Argentina's debt restructuring deal with the International Monetary Fund and creditors, posted a letter to his Twitter account announcing his decision. "I write to you to present my resignation as economy minister," Guzman said in a letter addressed to President Alberto Fernandez. He had been minister since late 2019. The government is facing its lowest approval rating since taking office in 2019. Inflation is running above 60% and ...