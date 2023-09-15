'Where's Celia?' Conspiracy-fueled mob terrorizes Arizona election worker 3 years after vote

A woman who helped oversee early voting in Arizona is the latest to be harassed by Trump loyalists as a group of election deniers took it upon themselves to hunt her down and stalk her, reported Votebeat and The Guardian on Friday.

The trouble began when We the People AZ Alliance, a group funded by former Overstock CEO and conspiracy theorist Patrick Byrne, went digging in Celia Nabor's records and claimed to produce evidence that she improperly verified signatures for early voting, and pressured subordinates to approve fraudulent votes.

Nabor's attorney denies all these allegations, according to Votebeat and The Guardian, and no hard evidence supports the claims — but online mobs took it upon themselves to go after her, beginning in January.

"Where's CELIA NABOR?" one of the online investigators wrote. Some demanded that her phone and Social Security Number be tracked. And one person posted her address, which was followed by an unknown person banging on her door at 2 in the morning.

Nabor is the latest of a number of people involved with the election to face harassment and threats in Arizona, which is ground zero for conspiracy theories about election rigging — driven in part by a partisan "audit" funded by the GOP state senate and conducted by a Trump-aligned group, Cyber Ninjas, which failed to find any fraud and got caught up in legal battles over records.

Trump's refusing to accept his loss in the state was compounded after his endorsed candidate for governor, Kari Lake, proceeded to lose as well in 2022. She has filed a series of lawsuits trying to get her loss overturned.

She did ultimately admit to making false claims against Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer as part of her conspiracy theories.

The former president is facing indictment both federally and in the state of Georgia for his efforts to get the 2020 election results nullified, based in large part on the same theories about rigged early votes that have taken root in Arizona.