Republican reveals the one person in Arizona who can end the GOP’s audit
The controversial Arizona audit of the 2020 election has been widely panned, getting the John Oliver treatment on Sunday evening.

"It makes us look like idiots," told The New York Times.

Now one Arizona Republican has identified the one person in the state who can put an end to the circus.

"I can complain about it, but at the end of the day it's driven by leadership," Boyer told KTAR News 92.3 FM's Gaydos and Chad.

Boyer said Republican Senate President Karen Fann has the power to end the audit.

"If the Senate president was willing to say enough is enough, then certainly," he said. "But can one state senator make that call? No."

However, Sen. Fann is refusing to take any responsibility for the audit.

