Trump supporters are spouting 'lurid fantasies of revenge' in calls for nationwide ballot 'audits': report

Republicans are continuing to question the results of the 2020 election in Arizona, despite even the Cyber Ninjas "audit" confirming Joe Biden won the state.

But former President Donald Trump refuses to accept reality and has continued to push his "Big Lie" of election fraud that incited the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"The Arizona audit, which grew out of last year's 'Stop the Steal' protests and raised nearly $6 million from private donors, ended up finding 360 new votes for President Biden. That's not how the audit's proponents chose to see it. Since Friday, supporters of more ballot reviews in Arizona and elsewhere have insisted that there were enough suspicious ballots to demand 'decertification' in close states, audits in states where the election was not close, and the reinstallation of Donald Trump as president by any means necessary," David Weigel wrote Tuesday for The Washington Post.

At a Saturday rally in Georgia, Trump sought to settle scores with GOP Gov. Brian Kemp for not overturning that's state's election, which was also won by Biden. And Trump continued to mislead about the results of the controversial Arizona audit.





Trump claims that the Arizona "audit," which affirmed Biden's victory in the state, actually concluded that he won. Shameless lying and his fans eat it up. #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/eNolgdCCVA

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 26, 2021

"More than 10 months after the 2020 election, the argument for overturning it hasn't really changed. The wildest accusations of fraud — rigged machines, fake votes manufactured en masse — fell apart in Maricopa County, where hundreds of volunteers spent the summer looking at ballots. There was no evidence of bamboo traces, of bubbles filed in by machines, or of Republican votes being tossed because of the pens used to mark them," Weigel explained.

On Tuesday, Trump endorsed Kari Lake for governor only days after she called for Arizona to decertify the election.

"In Arizona, the demands for even more audits occasionally came with lurid fantasies of revenge. State Rep. Walt Blackman, who represents the same mostly-rural district as [Wendy] Rogers, said on Friday that 'we need to find these folks accountable that come up from this audit and this hearing' and, once identified, 'put them in jail, put them behind bars.' State Sen. Sonny Borrelli, the majority whip, suggested that the election might have been hacked — the report didn't show that — and suggested that if it was, the hackers should be put to death," Weigel noted.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Mark Brnovich sent Maricopa County a notice requiring "preservation of evidence" as his office investigates the Cyber Ninjas report.