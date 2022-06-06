Judge rejects Arizona GOP's lawsuit to end early voting
A judge's gavel (Shutterstock)

A judge in Arizona's Mohave County has ruled there's nothing unconstitutional about the state's early voting law, AZCentral reports.

The ruling ended a lawsuit filed by the Republican Party of Arizona after Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen said that the "no-excuses mail-in voting that lawmakers approved in 1991 provides protections for secrecy," AZCentral's Mary Jo Pitzl writes.

"For example, the ballot return envelopes are designed in a way to ensure the voter's choices are not visible. In addition, the envelopes are 'tamper evident' so election workers can notice if someone has tried to open the ballot envelope."

Judge Jantzen wrote that it is "important to note what this case is not about allegations of fraud in the voting process."

"It is not about politics. It is not even about whether the parties believe mail-in voting is appropriate," Jantzen continued. "It is about one thing: Is the Arizona Legislature prohibited by the Arizona Constitution from enacting voting laws that include no-excuse mail-in voting?"

