Judge rules against ‘redo’ of Arizona GOP leadership elections after allegations of fraud

On Monday, The Arizona Republic reported that a superior court judge in Maricopa County has dismissed a lawsuit trying to force the Arizona GOP to redo its party leadership elections — a victory for far-right party chair Kelli Ward and a blow to GOP opponents who have alleged voter fraud in the process.

"Judge Michael Kemp agreed with the state party's attorney that the dispute is limited to internal political party elections — not public elections — and cannot be decided in a court of law," reported Yvonne Wingett Sanchez. "The ruling is a victory for state party officials who have downplayed problems in the election and have cast the activists as the disgruntled opponents of state GOP Chair Kelli Ward and her brand of politics."

The GOP chair election was decided by a razor-thin margin, with the incumbent Ward — an osteopathic physician and former senatorial candidate who presided over the GOP losing key statewide races in 2020 — winning by 42 votes over former Trump campaign Latino adviser Sergio Arellano.

Arellano demanded a recount of the results, something that the state party has been unwilling to do.