Arizona mother sentenced to life behind bars for starving 6-year-old son to death

Elizabeth Archibeque Mugshot
An Arizona mother was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty to starving her 6-year-old son to death. During the proceedings, Elizabeth Archibeque’s lawyer requested that her sentence include a parole option after 35 years, as she had agreed to plead guilty to the 2020 murder of Deshaun Martinez, NBC News reported. Coconino Superior Court Judge Ted Reed denied the request, citing the “heinous, cruel and depraved behavior” in the crime that he felt warranted her serving time “the rest of [her] natural life.” Witnesses in the case described a disturbing scene a...