Arizona Republicans blame 'awful' Trump-loving ex-chair for financial woes
The Arizona Republican Party is hemorrhaging cash in the wake of Donald Trump's election loss.

The party's former chair Kelli Ward went all-in on the former president's election lies and even served as a phony elector, and GOP officials blame her for the organization's financial pinch, reported The Daily Beast.

“Kelli Ward, our former chairwoman, in my opinion, was an awful chair,” Arizona GOP treasurer Elijah Norton told The Daily Beast. “She left us in a very bad spot. She scared off a bunch of donors. She misused a bunch of money… The Republican Party of Arizona is trying to recover from that reputation that she’s left with donors.”

The latest filing with the Federal Election Commission shows the Arizona GOP has just $28,325.74 cash on hand, down from $151,085.55 earlier this year and from the robust $770,000 it had four years ago.

Ward’s tenure ended in January, and she was replaced by Jeff DeWit.

Arizona's GOP is among several other statewide Republican organizations -- including Colorado, Michigan and Minnesota -- reeling from the post-2020 hangover.

