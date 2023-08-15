Arizona Republicans blame 'awful' Trump-loving ex-chair for financial woes

"Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others," Trump claimed on his Truth Social website Tuesday morning. "There will be a complete EXONERATION! They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!"

Politico senior legal affairs reporter Kyle Cheney notes, "Trump’s attempt to do a version of this in a Sept. 2021 letter to Brad Raffensperger is literally a charge in the indictment."

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' sweeping 41-count indictment of Donald Trump and 18 of his allies alleges the defendants “constituted a criminal organization whose members and associates engaged in various related criminal activities including, but not limited to, false statements and writings, impersonating a public officer, forgery, filing false documents, influencing witnesses, computer theft, computer trespass, computer invasion of privacy, conspiracy to defraud the state, acts involving theft, and perjury.”

Trump has yet to confirm his plans for the Wednesday GOP debate, although he has suggested he may not participate. If he agrees to, he will have to sign a document agreeing to support whoever GOP primary voters decide will be the party's nominee. Currently that appears to be Trump, who is leading second-place Ron DeSantis by nearly 40 points, according to the current Real Clear Politics average.

But that could change, as Trump, by Friday of next week, will have to present himself in Fulton County to be arraigned on the 13 felony charges he faces for his alleged attempts to overturn the election in Georgia. This will be his fourth indictment (fifth, technically, counting the Florida superseding indictment,)

Separately, Trump has also been indicted by a grand jury in Washington. D.C., also for his alleged attempts to overturn the election. He has been indicted by a grand jury in Miami under the Espionage Act for alleged removal of classified and other documents from the White House, refusal to return them, and obstruction of justice, among other charges. Trump also faces an indictment in New York for alleged falsification of business records in the case surrounding his alleged hush money payoffs to a porn star.

Up until Monday, Trump was facing 78 felony charges. Now, in total, the Republican ex-president has been indicted on 91 felony counts in total: 4 felony counts in Washington, D.C., 34 felony counts in New York, 40 felony counts in Florida, and the latest set of 13 felony counts in Georgia.

This time, he is expected to be fingerprinted and there will be a mug shot, according to the Fulton County Sheriff.

