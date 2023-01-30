Republicans unhappy with new Trump-backed leaders in state parties: 'No chance of winning'

Arizona Republicans tilted even more in favor of former President Donald Trump with the election of the new party chairman.

Former state treasurer Bill DeWit, who worked on both of Trump's presidential campaigns and served in his administration, was elected Saturday to lead the state GOP with the former president's blessing and the support of failed MAGA gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, reported the Wall Street Journal.

“There’s a new conductor but the orchestra is still out of tune,” said Thomas Galvin, a Republican member of the GOP-led Maricopa Board of Supervisors, which has faced intense criticism from Republicans after Democratic election wins in the last two cycles. “There’s nothing to suggest that the new party chair will have the guts to state the harsh truth in order for the party to get back to its winning ways.”

The Republican National Committee re-elected Ronna McDaniel as chairwoman despite a challenge from pro-Trump attorney Harmeet Dhillon and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, but leadership battles in Arizona and Michigan, where election denying attorney Matt DePerno is the leading candidate for GOP state chairman, show the former president's 2020 election loss remains a sticking point for the party.

“There are some candidates in this race who want to use this platform to relitigate 2020, I am not that person,” DePerno said, but suggested election fraud might be an issue in his state. “I certainly do want to build a solid and big election-integrity unit and legal department within the Michigan GOP.”

DePerno's denial wasn't enough to give Jeff Sakwa, a former co-chairman of the Michigan GOP, confidence that he could move past election conspiracy theories to re-engage donors and separate the party from Trump.

“They have no chance of winning and are too inexperienced to win,” Sakwa said of the leadership candidates. “I don’t think we live on the same planet.”