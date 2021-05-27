ASU College Republicans come out against Arizona audit: 'This is 'entering dangerous territory'
Screengrab.

According to Arizona State University's newspaper The State Press, ASU College Republicans have come out against the GOP-backed Maricopa County election "audit" currently being conducted with taxpayer money.

"Even if this audit were to show Donald Trump won Arizona by 100%, Joe Biden is still the president and Joe Biden still has 295 electors, so nothing's changing," said ASU College Republicans president Joe Pitts, who was himself an endorser of Trump in 2020. "It's unproductive to kid ourselves about that."

Other senior leaders agree, with board member Cohlton Keiffer agreed, saying, "[When] there were people accusing one side and another of deleting databases when they had evidence that they didn't, I knew that this was entering dangerous territory," and another board member Arjun Rondla saying "In theory, an audit would not really discover any fraud, it would only serve to improve confidence in the elections ... It's unacceptable that such a large number of people, for whatever reason, don't have confidence in our elections, but for there to be an audit done, it has to be done by people who know what they're doing."

The audit, which is being conducted by a private security company called "Cyber Ninjas" with a pro-Trump CEO, has drawn fire for its lack of professionalism and chain of custody, and for chasing conspiracy theories such as hunting for bamboo fibers on ballots supposedly shipped from Asia.