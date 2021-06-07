Arizona Republican saves state from ‘fiscal cliff’ as Telegraph Fire threatens his home: report
Screengrab.

Arizona GOP state Rep. David Cook had a busy Monday battling his own party on fiscal policy as firefighters worked to save his home from a massive forest fire that has already burned more than 50,000 acres.

Despite the Telegraph Fire threatening his home, Cook traveled to the state Capitol to block a $1.9 billion tax cut, warning it result in a debacle like in Kansas after the state's disastrous experimentation with far-right economics.

"I am convinced that federal COVID relief money has created a false economy," Cook told the Arizona Star. "And I believe it's prudent to take some time to ensure we don't send the state off of a fiscal cliff."


Cook explained his position on Facebook: