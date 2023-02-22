Arkansas Republicans propose erecting state monument to fetuses

Four Republicans in the Arkansas state legislature have introduced a bill to build a statue on capitol grounds that would be a tribute to fetuses lost before the 2022 Dobbs decision.
State Representative Kim Hammer (R) proposed the bill, and it is co-sponsored by Republican state representatives Mary Bentley, Tyler Dees and John Peyton.
The legislation details the purpose of the statue:
"As a memorial to the lives lost from 1973 to 2022 due to the decisions of the U.S. Supreme Court, and as a constant reminder of our duty to protect the life of every innocent human person, no matter how young or old, or how helpless and vulnerable that person may be, it is the intent of the General Assembly of the State of Arkansas to enact the Monument to Unborn Children Display Act...and the Monument to Unborn Children Display Fund."
The statue would be called the "Monument for the Unborn."