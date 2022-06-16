Armed bandits now control Haiti’s largest courthouse after violent takeover
Haitian National Police patrols the streets during the third day of a general strike and lack of transportation, amid a fuel shortage in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on October 27, 2021. - Ricardo Arduengo/Getty Images North America/TNS

SWAT and other specialized units of the Haiti National Police were moving in and out of Port-au-Prince’s main courthouse as they tried to figure out how to carry an oversized safe with sensitive documents from some of the country’s most high-profile criminal cases out of the former U.S. government building onto a vehicle to transport it elsewhere. In one of the courtrooms, six jailed defendants, including the most recent head of the National Penitentiary, were being questioned about a check cashing scheme. All faced accusations that they had been cashing the checks of police officers who had a...