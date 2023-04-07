‘Arrest all of them!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Riley Gaines protesters at SF State ‘transgender terrorists’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Friday called for the arrest of all protesters involved in a confrontation Thursday night in San Francisco with a former collegiate swimmer who has been outspoken in her opposition to transgender athletes competing in women’s sports.

Riley Gaines, a former Kentucky standout, was speaking before a San Francisco State University chapter of Turning Point USA, a conservative group.

She claims in a Twitter post that she was struck twice by a male protester.

TMZ reports the case is under investigation but no arrests had been made as of Friday morning.

“The prisoners are running the asylum at SFSU...” Gaines tweeted.

“I was ambushed and physically hit twice by a man. This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces. Still only further assures me I'm doing something right. When they want you silent, speak louder.”

Campus police brought Gaines to a secure location for around four hours as hundreds of protesters descended on the campus, according to Golden Gate Xpress, SFSU’s student newspaper. Police later escorted her to her car.

“This is terrorism, kidnapping, and extortion. ARREST ALL OF THEM!” Greene tweeted. “The trans movement is out of control and a danger to children and our society.”

The far-right congresswoman from Georgia last week called nonbinary people and others advocating for progressive causes “Transifa” in a tweet in which she also expressed support for a man who pleaded guilty Friday to federal charges in connection with a scheme to misinform voters.

“Transtifa is organizing insurrections,” Greene tweeted.

A Gaines speaking event earlier this year in San Antonio, Texas, attracted around two dozen protesters, The Associated Press reports.

Gaines last year competed in the NCAA swimming and diving championships against a nonbinary swimmer. Penn’s Lia Thomas won the women’s 500-yard freestyle to become the first transgender woman to win a national title.

She also tied Gaines for fifth place in the 200 freestyle.