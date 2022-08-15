As jury selection set to begin, judge denies request to remove any who’ve seen ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ docu-series from pool
R&B; superstar R. Kelly arrives at the Daley Center to attend a closed-door hearing in a court fight with his ex-wife over child support on March 13, 2019, in Chicago. - Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — The judge presiding over R. Kelly’s second federal trial sped through a slew of pretrial decisions Monday before prospective jurors were brought in, ruling in favor of prosecutors on several high-profile requests. Judge Harry Leinenweber denied Kelly co-defendant Derrel McDavid’s request for more records about a former Kelly prosecutor’s communications with a key witness and Jim DeRogatis. He also rejected McDavid’s arguments that prosecutors botched the chain of custody on a key video, saying a witness is expected to vouch for its authenticity under oath. He also granted prosecutors...