As Texas plans to resume busing migrants to Chicago on Monday, Mayor Lightfoot blasts Gov. Abbott in letter
Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot sent Texas Gov. Greg Abbott a letter Sunday asking him to halt plans to once again bus migrants to Chicago starting Monday.

Lightfoot’s request and Texas’s apparent plans to imminently resume sending busloads full of migrants come as the city faces mounting pressure from a recent spike in migrant arrivals.