As the investigation drags on, Jan. 6 defendants win more freedom

Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C.. - Samuel Corum/Getty Images North America/TNS
ATLANTA — Back in January, a federal judge deemed South Georgia resident William McCall Calhoun Jr. such a persistent danger to his community and the nation that he needed to be held in jail until a jury could decide his fate. He wasn't alone. Prosecutors recommended that Calhoun and dozens of others accused in taking part in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump partisans be denied bail, and often judges agreed. For instance, Magistrate Judge Charles Weigel said Calhoun had been "corrupted by or seduced by a dangerous and violent ideology that considers the United States to be in a...