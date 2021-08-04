'Shortsighted idiot': Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson ripped to shreds for expressing regret for banning mask mandates as COVID cases surge
Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) (Photo: Screen capture)

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson expressed regret over the bill he signed banning local mask mandates as the coronavirus rips across his state.

The Republican governor has asked the GOP-led state legislature to amend the law to allow school districts to decide on mask requirements for themselves as COVID-19 infections explode among children just weeks before classes begin, but vowed he would not impose a statewide order requiring face coverings.

The state has endured a 517 percent increase in new cases in children under 18 between April and July, and that number shoots up to 690 percent for children under 12 -- and hospitalizations are up 270 percent for children under 18 years old.

