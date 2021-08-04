'Shortsighted idiot': Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson ripped to shreds for expressing regret for banning mask mandates as COVID cases surge

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson expressed regret over the bill he signed banning local mask mandates as the coronavirus rips across his state.
The Republican governor has asked the GOP-led state legislature to amend the law to allow school districts to decide on mask requirements for themselves as COVID-19 infections explode among children just weeks before classes begin, but vowed he would not impose a statewide order requiring face coverings.
The state has endured a 517 percent increase in new cases in children under 18 between April and July, and that number shoots up to 690 percent for children under 12 -- and hospitalizations are up 270 percent for children under 18 years old.
Hutchinson's regretful statement didn't go over well with social media users.
Please someone save us from these shortsighted idiots https://t.co/l5MdgF9GY2— nerdicity (@nerdicity) 1628096609.0
Let's go easy on ol' Hutchinson. There was NO WAY he could have known that banning the thing that protects you from… https://t.co/Ggk4pN7Zec— Patton Oswalt (@Patton Oswalt) 1628093122.0
How it started. How it’s going. Of note, 600,000 Americans had *already* died when AR G… https://t.co/9g74uC8Qzg— Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@Qasim Rashid, Esq.) 1628089995.0
Maybe you shouldn't have followed the whimsy of con-men, idiots, and suckers, Gov. https://t.co/zKEdKetFhK— Bob Cesca (@Bob Cesca) 1628099446.0
Asa Hutchinson banned mask mandates, made it a law, now he has to undo it so he can mandate masks. This is how stupid these people are😂😂😂— Colorado Audrey🔥🦂😷 (@Colorado Audrey🔥🦂😷) 1628087400.0
What an asshole. This was totally predictable but this creep wanted to earn points with the MAGA cult. Now people w… https://t.co/jECUgsnsOH— Charles Johnson (@Charles Johnson) 1628092996.0
Love that the party which governs most of the country thinks that its job is just a fucking win-the-news-cycle game… https://t.co/ojUhNB2kYm— Craig Calcaterra (@Craig Calcaterra) 1628083983.0
@EDoggTheRed @therecount "Oh, so the numbers were low BECAUSE of masks and now that there are no masks the numbers… https://t.co/tDQWFmBUjM— DFahnz (@DFahnz) 1628092525.0
@therecount https://t.co/vyFlrTJxsU— Michelle GET VACCINATED! (@Michelle GET VACCINATED!) 1628089761.0
@SandyDog8117 @therecount "I wish the pen in my hand had not goobed out ink in the pattern of my signature on the legislation."— Greg. Spelled with two G's. (@Greg. Spelled with two G's.) 1628085724.0
@therecount If you want to be governed by someone who drives while looking in the rearview mirror, elect Republican… https://t.co/ReaEfcyZKg— Monty 🇺🇸Lincoln's Speeches🇺🇸 Boa (@Monty 🇺🇸Lincoln's Speeches🇺🇸 Boa) 1628079596.0