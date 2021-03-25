Shocking video captures women brutally punching Asian beauty supply store owner in Texas
(Screenshot via KHOU)

Police in Houston, Texas, are investigating whether or not an attack on a female Asian-American business owner that was caught on video was racially motivated, KHOU TV reports.

Uptown Beauty Supply owner Jung Kim says that on March 17 five women came into her store and knocked over some wigs. When she asked them to stop playing around, her son claims he heard one of the women say, "Asian people shouldn't be in the Black market."

"We shouldn't be selling wigs or something like that because we are Asian. That's what they were saying," Sungjum Lee said.

The women then reportedly returned to the store and attacked Kim by repeatedly punching her and knocking her to the ground. According to Kim, the women called her "Asian" and "Chinese" as they punched her in the face.

Two of the women, Daquiesha Williams, 22, and Keaundra Young, 24, have been arrested. Williams is charged with assault and Young is charged with aggravated assault. Police say Young tried to run over people in the parking lot.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office is investigating whether the incident meets the criteria for a hate crime.

Watch KHOU's report on the story below: