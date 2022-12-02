Teens charged with hate crimes after assaulting Asian couple who refused to give up bus seat

Two New York teenagers have been charged with a hate crime after they assaulted a bus passenger and hurled anti-Asian slurs at him after he refused to give him his seat, the New York Post reports.
Dream Commisso, 19, was arrested Tuesday and charged with assault as a hate crime, aggravated harassment, assault, menacing and harassment. Police say Commisso, another woman, and a man approached a 42-year-old man and his 41-year-old female companion, who are both Asian, and demanded that they give up their seat. When the couple refused to get up, the trio spewed anti-Asian slurs at the couple and punched and kicked the man, leaving him with a small cut.
Commisso called the victim "an Asian pig," police said.
NBC News says a 17-year-old was arrested and charged with a hate crime, but they are not releasing his name due to his age. One suspect remains at large.
Hours after the incident, police said the duo were also involved in a robbery and assault of a 40-year-old food delivery worker.