Asian man shoved onto Queens subway tracks; police suspect possible hate crime
Interior views of the 21st Street Queensbridge F line station, on Monday morning, May 24, 2021. - Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/TNS

NEW YORK — An Asian man was shoved onto subway tracks in front of an oncoming train in Queens Monday morning, narrowly escaping death in what police are investigating as a possible hate crime, sources said. The 35-year-old victim was pushed into the path of an F train at the 21st St.-Queensbridge station in Long Island City about 7:45 a.m., police said. His assailant was muttering under his breath before he shoved the victim, and police are investigating whether the attack was a hate crime, according to sources. The oncoming train was able to stop before hitting the victim, who suffered cuts t...