WATCH: Asian senior citizen knocks white man to the ground with a single punch
Screengrabs.

A contentious scene was captured on video that resulted in a white man being punched out.

The video begins with the man kicking what appears to be a kicking fight with two shop workers who appear to be trying to kick him out of the business.

The man was removed from the store, but re-entered.

"Keep your distance," warns the older shop worker.

The white man waved his fist in the air, at which point the older shop worker knocked him out with a single right-handed punch. The white man appeared to be unconscious during the final fifteen seconds of the video.

Watch: