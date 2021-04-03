Asian man viciously sucker-punched in 'unprovoked' Central Park attack: report

Another vicious attack on an Asian-American has occurred. This time a victim was viciously assaulted in New York City's Central Park during an unprovoked attack, witnesses have revealed.

According to ABC7, an Asian-American man was attacked in the park in broad daylight while walking through the park with his wife and five-year-old son. The attack reportedly took place around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 27 when the couple was approached by the Hernshead Rocks.

During an interview with the news outlet, the victim, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, recalled the moments leading up to the attack.

"You can tell that something just wasn't right," the victim, who did not want to be identified, told ABC 7. "He was sorta pacing back and forth through this area and he was just kind of muttering to himself…. He started coming closer to my wife and my 5-year-old son, and I could tell he was whispering something into her ear."

The comments were reportedly inappropriate and "sexual in nature," according to The New York Post. As the male suspect came closer to the couple, they attempted to back away from him but he continued to come closer.

"Now he's really in my face and I asked him really politely, 'Hey let's practice social distance, you don't have a mask on, it's a pretty big park, let's practice social distance,'" he said. "And then he muttered something to me and said, well, 'You got a mask. That's an advantage.' And then he mentioned 'You guys always have the advantage.'"

That's when the suspect sucker-punched the victim.

"I was seeing stars for a bit, but my first concern was for my family, I want to make sure they get to safety," the victim told the station. "I thought it was sweat, but at that point there was just blood running down my face, like profusely. And I felt my face temporarily and it just felt like it was completely dislodged."

The victim also said that he is still unsure whether he was the attack was racially motivated as the city faces an influx of violence against Asian-Americans.

"It's hard to tell if this was motivated by race," the victim told the outlet. "However, we believe that we were targeted, and whether it's through the fetishes of Asian women in general and sort of the stereotypes they carry, we believe that it's worth it for us to speak up."

Reports of the latest attack on an Asian-American comes as lawmakers continue to discuss possible ways to combat racially-motivated violence and discrimination.