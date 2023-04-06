At last: Pa. mom is reunited with her family after nearly two years in immigration limbo in Mexico
LaMar Roberts, 16, and brother Nathan react after finally seeing their mother back home in the U.S. at Philadelphia International Airport on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. - Heather Khalifa/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — Tears of joy flowed down Karen Serrano Roberts' face as she walked into the Leon H. Sullivan International Arrivals Hall Wednesday evening with her husband, LaMar, by her side. Her lawyer, Thomas Griffin, and Anthony Twyman, the deacon from her church who first contacted The Inquirer with their story, were inside to give hugs. Outside the terminal, the reunions with her children and mother came in stages. Her two sons, Lamar and Nathan, greeted her first. Big smiles spread across the boys' faces but they held the tears at bay for the most part. Roberts hugged the boys tight. "It...