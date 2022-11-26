At least 13 injured in Russian missile attacks on Dnipro

At least 13 people were injured after renewed Russian missile attacks on the Ukrainian industrial city of Dnipro.

"Four of them are in hospital, including a 17-year-old," the military governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Valentyn Reznichenko, said on his Telegram channel.

More victims are suspected to be under the rubble of residential buildings.

According to the authorities, a total of seven residential buildings were damaged by the attack. In addition, a warehouse was destroyed.

In addition to Dnipro, the small town of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine was also hit on Saturday. In the town, which is under Ukrainian control, an apartment building was hit, injuring three people, according to the military governor of the region, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

A general view of the destruction as a result of shelling by Russian troops. -/Ukrinform/dpa