At least 4 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at gathering, Chicago cops say
Crime scene tape (Shutterstock.com)

CHICAGO – Eight people were shot Tuesday morning at a gathering in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, with four believed dead at the scene and two others in critical condition, according to Chicago police, citing preliminary information. Officers were called to the 6200 block of South Morgan Street just after 5:40 a.m. for a report of multiple people shot, according to a police spokeswoman. As many as four people were dead at the scene, with four others taken to hospitals, two in critical condition and two others in unknown condition, according to preliminary police informatio...