At least five dead after glacier collapses in Italy
Rescuers search for victims after a large chunk of a glacier broke loose and slammed into hikers on the Marmolada mountain in the eastern Dolomites, killing at least five people and injuring eight. -/APA/NATIONALE ALPINE RETTUNGSEINKEIT/dpa
At least five people have died after a glacier collapsed in the Dolomites in northern Italy, the rescue control centre of the Veneto region said on Sunday.

Eight people were injured by the avalanche, it said, while five helicopters and several dog teams were searching for more people under masses of ice, snow and rock.

One seriously injured person was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Treviso.

Eighteen people were reportedly waiting to be rescued where the glacier had broken off.

The accident occurred on the Marmolata mountain, where a large chunk of glacier broke off and fell into the valley, also hitting the ascent route to the 3,343-metre-high mountain, where several people were climbing.

"We heard a loud noise, typical of a landslide," an eyewitness told the ANSA news agency. "After that we saw an avalanche of snow and ice tumbling towards the valley at high speed and we knew that something bad had happened."

