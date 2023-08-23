Attorney for 2020 WA gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp suspended for 'frivolous' vote-fraud claims
Culp for Congress website screenshot

SEATTLE — The Washington state Supreme Court has suspended the law license of an attorney for 2020 Republican gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp for abusing the legal system by making frivolous claims of widespread voter fraud in that election. Stephen W. Pidgeon, the attorney who sued the state on Culp's behalf, claiming the 2020 election was illegitimate, only to withdraw the case under threat of legal sanctions, will be prohibited from practicing law in the state for one year, according to the Supreme Court order. The suspension is effective Aug. 21. In suspending Pidgeon, the state Supreme...