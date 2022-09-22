Attorney for students killed at Oxford High School says signs showed Ethan Crumbley was 'troubled'
Max Ortiz/The Detroit News/TNS

DETROIT — An attorney representing families of four students slain and others wounded in the Nov. 30 Oxford High School shooting said Thursday the 15-year-old shooter did show troubling signs that were noted to school officials. "From the beginning of school, Ethan Crumbley was evidencing signs of being a highly troubled individual to say the least," Detroit Attorney Ven Johnson said during a news conference alongside parents of victims Justin Shilling, Keegan Gregory and Tate Myre. "There weren't warning signs. There were stop signs everywhere, especially on Monday the 29th and Tuesday the 30...