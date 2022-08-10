Attorneys reshape arguments as Whitmer kidnap plot retrial begins

However, Petrizzo writes that many pro-Trump commenters are expressing skepticism that the rally is a legitimate protest and are instead speculating that it's an elaborate trap enacted by the Deep State.

“If this Nam [Vietnam] vet needs goes to D.C., it will be with a semi-auto pitchfork!” wrote one pro-Trump commenter.

“Beware of possible FBI agents urging rebellion," wrote another.

Fox News reported on Wednesday afternoon that FBI agents have seen an uptick in violent threats in the wake of the agency executing a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago earlier this week.

The FBI this week executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago reportedly because Department of Justice officials had probable cause to believe Trump was illegally housing classified documents within the resort.