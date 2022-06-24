Australia looks to mend French ties on PM visit after submarine controversy

By Renju Jose SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will visit France next week as his new Labor government looks to repair relations strained last year when Australia scrapped a French submarine deal. Australia cancelled the multi-billion-dollar order with France's Naval Group and chose an alternative deal with the United States and Britain to buy nuclear submarines, angering France. "We do need to reset, we've already had very constructive discussions," Albanese told ABC television in an interview late on Thursday, confirming he had accepted an invitation from French ...
Jamie Raskin mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene to her face at tense hearing: 'Sounds like you want to arm' fetuses
June 24, 2022
Rep. Jamie Raskin (R-MD) on Friday mocked Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to her face after she went on a mini-tirade about legalized abortion.
During a discussion at the House Rules Committee that was initially about the Second Amendment in the United States, Greene said that more Americans should want to take up arms because it would deter mass shooters from entering into schools.
"Do you think the students should be armed?" he asked her.
"I think children should be trained with firearms," Greene replied.
"So they can repel someone who comes in?" Raskin asked.
"That's not what I said," Greene defensively replied. "I said I believe children should be trained with firearms so they understand how to use them."
Shortly after, the topic switched to abortion, which Greene angrily denounced.
"Abortion kills babies!" she said. "We're talking about kids being killed, abortion kills innocent children... They can't protect themselves at all from this horrific procedure."
"Sounds like you want to arm them," Raskin cracked.
"That's impossible," she replied. "That's impossible, Mr. Raskin."
Watch video below.
French PM reveals trauma over suicide of Holocaust survivor father
June 24, 2022
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, under fire for a wooden performance in election campaigning, has sought to reveal a more human side in a series of interviews, notably over her family history.
In interviews with the Paris Match weekly and LCI television she spoke of the shock when as an 11-year-old she learned that her father Joseph, who had survived the Nazi death camp Auschwitz in the Holocaust, committed suicide.
Critics had accused Borne, named prime minister by President Emmanuel Macron last month, of lacking the human touch in France's parliamentary election that cost the government its majority in the legislature.
She indicated it was this tragic history that at times led people to assume she was impervious to emotion.
"It's shocking for an 11-year-old girl to lose her father in these conditions," Borne, 61, told LCI. "And I think I closed up and that I avoid showing my emotions too much."
"I think... this closing up, maybe, goes a little far. Yes", she acknowledged.
Borne's family history has been widely known in French political and media circles but this is the first time she has chosen to speak about it in public.
But she expressed pride over how France had allowed her to study under a special program for children who have lost parents, and eventually reach high office.
"We are a country where you can be the daughter of an immigrant, where you may have lost your father at 11, but the country reaches out to you to allow you to study," she said.
"And then you are a prefect (senior local official), and then you are a minister and you are even prime minister," she added.
Her father, who news reports have said was named Joseph Bornstein, fled to France from Poland in 1940 and then fought in the French resistance during World War II. He was captured and deported to Auschwitz in 1944 but survived.
Borne this week offered her resignation to Macron in the wake of their party's parliamentary losses, but the president rejected it and has resisted pressure -- even from some allies -- for her removal.
A respected technocrat, Borne had no previous experience of election campaigning before the June elections, when she won her seat in the north of France even though critics sniped that the margin of victory was more narrow than expected.
In her interview with LCI, she indicated she was not moving for now.
"My objective is to provide the best answers to the French and my conviction is that this is done through dialogue and that is what I have done throughout my professional life," she said.
© 2022 AFP
Legal expert identifies an ominous 'tragedy' that the Supreme Court has inflicted upon itself
June 24, 2022
Speaking on MSNBC this Friday, legal analyst Joyce Vance commented on the potential for the Supreme Court to overturn other rulings that guarantee rights such as contraception and same-sex marriage in the wake of its ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade.
According to Vance, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been outspoken for some time regarding his desire to see other past rulings revisited.
"He has this notion that all of these substantive rights that are derived from the right to privacy are vulnerable, that none of them should continue to stand," Vance said.
Later in the segment, Vance said that she doesn't think the country benefits from a "highly politicized Supreme Court that waffles back and forth on issues based on whims."
"That's the tragedy -- one of the tragedies -- of this opinion today is that it destabilizes the Court," she said.
"Justice Sotomayor wrote in connection with cases being decided on the shadow docket: 'Can the court survive this stench?' That's a problem here. Do we have a future court that restores rights? Then it's just like watching a ping-pong game going back and forth. That can't be what the rule of law means in this country," Vance explained.
The new opinion shredded the 1973 ruling by the nation's highest court that said women had the right to abortion based on the constitutional right to privacy over their own bodies.
Alito's opinion largely mirrors his draft opinion that was the subject of an extraordinary leak in early May, sparking demonstrations around the country and tightened security at the court in downtown Washington.
In the majority opinion, Justice Samuel Alito said "abortion presents a profound moral issue on which Americans hold sharply conflicting views.
"The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion," he said.
Dissenting were the three liberals on the court.
The ruling will likely set into motion a cavalcade of new laws in roughly half of the 50 US states that will severely restrict or outright ban and criminalize abortions, forcing women to travel long distances to states that still permit the procedure.
Watch the video below or at this link.
With additional reporting by AFP
