Australia looks to mend French ties on PM visit after submarine controversy

By Renju Jose SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will visit France next week as his new Labor government looks to repair relations strained last year when Australia scrapped a French submarine deal. Australia cancelled the multi-billion-dollar order with France's Naval Group and chose an alternative deal with the United States and Britain to buy nuclear submarines, angering France. "We do need to reset, we've already had very constructive discussions," Albanese told ABC television in an interview late on Thursday, confirming he had accepted an invitation from French ...