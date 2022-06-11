Australia reaches settlement with France over scrapped submarine deal

By Lucy Craymer WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Saturday that his government had reached a 555 million euro($583.58 million)settlement with France's Naval Group over the decision last year to scrap the French submarine deal. "This is a fair and equitable settlement," said Albanese in a news conference. He said the settlement followed discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron and he thanked him for the cordial way in which the relationship between Australia and France was being re-established. Australia last year scrapped a multi-billion-dollar f...
Here's why people are blaming Amy Schumer for America's tampon shortage
June 10, 2022
Inflation has led to a 10% increase in the cost of tampons over the past year and now there's a full-on nationwide shortage. But what does this have to do with Amy Schumer?
In 2020, a series of Tampax ads featuring Schumer debuted and a spokesperson for Procter & Gamble credits them with causing a significant increase in sales, telling a reporter for Time that "retail sales growth has exploded."
In response to the claim, Schumer posted a screenshot of an article on the shortage that used an image of her ad and commented "Whoa I don't even have a uterus."
"What's been going on for a couple months is that organizations call us up and say, 'we need tampons,' and we go to our warehouse and there's nothing there," Dana Marlowe, the founder of I Support the Girls said in a quote to Time.
"To put it bluntly, tampons are next to impossible to find. ... I would say it's been like this for a solid six months," says Michelle Wolfe, a radio host in Bozeman, Montana.
While Procter & Gamble recognizes the shortage, their claim that Schumer's ad is the cause of it presents a further batch of questions that they don't have a clear answer for beyond statements that efforts are being made to fix it.
"The Tampax team is producing tampons 24/7 to meet the increased demand for our products," the company said in a statement to NBC. "We are working with our retail partners to maximize availability."
"In terms of the speed of the increase, it's the sharpest I've ever seen," Pricie Hanna, a raw materials consulting expert, said in a quote to Bloomberg. "At this point, people are scratching their heads and saying, 'This is something new."
Trump makes Friday night endorsement of Republican he had declared ‘not in any way qualified’
June 10, 2022
Former President Donald Trump announced a major endorsement on Friday that marks a dramatic reversal of his views on an open Senate race.
After GOP Sen. Richard Shelby, first elected in 1986 as a Democrat before switching parties in 1994, announced his retirement, Trump endorsed Rep. Mo Brooks against Katie Britt, who served as Shelby's chief of staff.
"I see that the RINO Senator from Alabama, close friend of Old Crow Mitch McConnell, Richard Shelby, is pushing hard to have his “assistant” fight the great Mo Brooks for his Senate seat," Trump said in a July 2021 statement.
"She is not in any way qualified and is certainly not what our Country needs or not what Alabama wants. For Mitch McConnell to be wasting money on her campaign is absolutely outrageous. Vote for Mo Brooks!" Trump urged. "He stands for America First, and everything Alabama wants. He also has my Complete and Total Endorsement."
But in March, Trump un-endorsed Brooks.
And on Friday, Trump endorsed Britt shortly before 10 p.m. in Mar-a-Lago.
"Last year I endorsed Mo Brooks for the U.S. Senate because I thought he was a Fighter, especially when it came to the Rigged and Stolen Presidential Election of 2020. The evidence is irrefutable," Trump falsely claimed. "Then, out of nowhere, and for seemingly no reason, Mo backtracked and made a big mistake by going Woke at our massive Cullman, Alabama Rally. Instead of denouncing the Voter Fraud in the Election, Mo lectured the crowd of 63,000 people saying, “Put that behind you, put that behind you,” meaning that, in effect, forget the Rigged Election and go on to the future."
"Mo was strongly booed by tens of thousands of Great Alabama Patriots for abandoning his constituents, and what they know to be true about the Election Fraud. He foolishly started listening to the wrong consultants and not to the people, and his 54-point lead evaporated overnight. Likewise, his words caused me to withdraw my Endorsement, and Mo has been wanting it back ever since—but I cannot give it to him!"
Trump then went on to praise the candidate he called unqualified less than a year earlier.
"Katie Britt, on the other hand, is a fearless America First Warrior. The opposition says Katie is close to Mitch McConnell, but actually, she is not—in fact, she believes that McConnell put Mike Durant in the race to stop her, which is very possibly true," Trump said. "Above all, Katie Britt will never let you down. So Get Out and Vote for Katie Britt on June 21st in the Alabama Senate Runoff—she has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"
Britt praised the endorsement on Trump's Truth Social.
"In the Senate, I will fight to defend Alabama’s Christian conservative values, advance the America First agenda, and preserve the American Dream for generations to come," Britt posted.
Watch the speech that drew Trump's ire:
Mo Brooks tells Trump rally to put 2020 election 'behind you' www.youtube.com
US President Joe Biden on Friday led a pledge by 20 nations in the Americas to work together on migration, seeking to step up action on a growing political priority at a summit beset by disputes.
The weeklong Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles wound down with promises by Biden to do more, and a joint declaration on migration that largely formalized existing arrangements rather than setting new policy.
The declaration called for "safety and dignity of all migrants" but also greater cooperation by law enforcement.
Biden -- who has promised a more humane approach than his predecessor Donald Trump -- announced a $65 million effort to support documented seasonal work on US farms.
"But we need to halt the dangerous and unlawful ways people are migrating," Biden said with regional leaders by his side.
"Unlawful migration is not acceptable and we will secure our borders including through innovative, coordinated actions with our regional partners."
The effort was met by praise by the top diplomat of Mexico, the critical US partner on migration due to the 3,145-kilometer (1,954-mile) shared border, even though Mexico's president conspicuously boycotted the summit.
Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said the summit's results were "very positive," including Biden's calls for economic cooperation and the "regional approach on migration."
Extreme poverty, rising violence and natural disasters worsened by climate change have triggered a sharp rise in Central Americans and Haitians seeking to enter the United States.
Trump's Republican Party has seized on the issue ahead of congressional elections, denouncing migrants from developing countries and accusing Biden of failing to act effectively.
The State Department announced that the United States would resettle 20,000 verified refugees from the Americas over the next two years -- a threefold increase but a far cry from the 100,000 Ukrainian refugees that Biden, mostly with Republican support, has pledged to take in.
The United States also announced $314 million in new funding to support some of the more than six million Venezuelans who have fled their country, whose economy has been in freefall.
Discord over attendance
Biden called the summit in the face of rising Chinese influence in a region that the United States has long considered its home turf.
The summit was marked from the start by discord, largely over Biden's refusal to invite the leftist leaders of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela on the grounds that they are authoritarians.
The row was why Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador refused to attend and several leaders directly challenged Biden.
The prime minister of tiny Belize also pointedly questioned if Biden would follow up on lofty promises, noting the $40 billion package from the United States to support Ukraine in its war.
"We know that money is not the problem," Prime Minister John Briceno told him Thursday.
At a concluding news conference, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the summit -- which also discussed cooperation on health care, climate change and job creation -- addressed the "practical needs" of the hemisphere.
"It's hard to do that with governments that reject the basic principle that they're accountable to their people and repress their citizens' rights to speak up about the challenges they face," Blinken said.
Movement on Venezuela, Brazil
Blinken voiced hope for progress in Venezuela, saying he understood that talks would resume between the government and opposition -- which was not invited to Los Angeles despite US support.
He held out the prospect of easing sanctions on President Nicolas Maduro, whom Washington considers illegitimate, if he compromises in the talks in Mexico.
"Sanctions are not an end in themselves. They are an effort to incentivize those who are on the receiving end to engage in different conduct," Blinken said.
Biden at the summit met for the first time with Brazil's far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, who has questioned not only the legitimacy of upcoming elections at home but also of the US polls in which Biden defeated Trump.
Bolsonaro, who was one of Trump's closest international allies, told the summit that his meeting with Biden was "simply fantastic."
He also said he believed he could support agribusiness without destroying the Amazon, a long source of contention due to the rainforest's vital role in mopping up carbon emissions.
Blinken called the meeting "constructive" and said that Biden offered to help on forest preservation, acknowledging the US historical responsibility for climate change.
