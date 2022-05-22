Australia's Albanese: a pragmatist who promises unity

By Byron Kaye SYDNEY (Reuters) - Anthony Albanese, who becomes Australia's prime minister on Monday, is a pragmatic leader from a working-class background who has pledged to end divisions in the country. "I do want to change the country. I want to change the way that politics operates in this country," the Labor Party leader said on Sunday morning as he set about preparing to replace nine years of conservative government after Saturday's election win. "I want to have a cooperative relationship. I want to bring people together, including the states and territories, and local government as well....
Kellyanne Conway claims she talked a panicky Trump out of quitting in 2016: new book
May 22, 2022
In her new book, Kellyanne Conway claims former president Donald Trump was in a panic after the notorious "Access Hollywood" tape was revealed in 2016 and wanted to drop out of the race for the presidency and that she talked him out of it.
That is one of the revelations in her new book "Here's the Deal: A Memoir" which will be released this week, reports the Daily Beast's Zachary Petrizzo.
As Conway tells it, the former president was blindsided by the release of the tape where he boasted that women were fine with him groping them because he was famous, and anxiously asked her “Should I get out [of the race]?” during a Trump Tower meeting on Oct. 8, 2016.
As Petrizzo reports, "She writes that Trump had seen reports that the GOP 'could force him off the ticket or hold a vote to expel him' amid the fury over his misogynistic comments, captured on video a decade earlier," adding, "Conway said that at the time, she questioned whether Trump might be testing her, or if he was really second-guessing himself."
RELATED: Watch: Kellyanne Conway unloads on student for accusing her of leaking explicit photo of her daughter
“You actually can’t unless you want to forfeit and throw the whole damn thing to Hillary," the former White House adviser claims she told him adding that he fired back, "What do you mean, I can’t?”
"She said she then explained to him that stepping out of the race at that point wasn’t in the picture, since early voting had begun," the Daily Beast report continued.
“I know you don’t like to lose but I also know you don’t like to quit,” Conway reportedly told him, with Petrizzo adding that she also claims she ripped into him over his comments by telling him they were “disgusting” and “reprehensible.”
According to the report, no one from Trump's office responded when asked about Conway's account.
You can read more here.
NBC's "Saturday Night Live" imagined the NSA interviewing three women who say they were abducted by aliens in the opening skit of the season finale.
Two of the women, played by cast member Cecily Strong and SNL host Natasha Lyonne, describe a great experience, learning about science.
But the third woman, portrayed by Kate McKinnon, kept graphically describing her lady parts.
She graphically described her different experiences in third class and where the aliens were infatuated with her public hair.
She apparently left enough of an impression on the aliens that they offered to trade amazing technology if the U.S. Government if her character would live on their planet.
The skit ended with an emotional send-off for McKinnon, who is leaving the show.
Watch:
Final Encounter Cold Open - SNL youtu.be
Over forty percent of delegates at the Wisconsin Republican Party Convention in Middleton voted to recall the state's 2020 electoral votes.
“The resolutions provide the grassroots an opportunity to voice their opinions on the issues of the day,” Wisconsin Republican Party executive director, Mark Jefferson told the AP. “These are all issues that our grassroots feel very strong about.”
In addition to the resolution to rescind the election vote, there was also a resolution against GOP Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who has been criticized by some Trump supporters for not doing more to overturn the 2020 election.
Both measures failed.
.@wisgop delegates REJECT resolutions calling for recall of Wisconsin's electoral votes and the removal of @repvos as speaker.
40.3% backed recalling electors (which lawyers say can't happen)
36.4% backed calling on Vos to resign or have @WIAssemblyGOP remove him.
— JR Ross (@jrrosswrites) May 22, 2022
