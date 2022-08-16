Australia's former PM Morrison defends secret minister roles

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday defended taking on extra ministerial roles without his cabinet's knowledge during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it was "an unprecedented time" and that the powers served as a safeguard. Labor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday Morrison had sought to centralise power and that he would seek legal advice from the Solicitor-General, Australia's second law officer, on the arrangements. Morrison's actions to make himself health, finance and resources minister between 2020 and 2021 have also drawn criticism from...