Australia's former PM Morrison defends secret minister roles

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday defended taking on extra ministerial roles without his cabinet's knowledge during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it was "an unprecedented time" and that the powers served as a safeguard. Labor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday Morrison had sought to centralise power and that he would seek legal advice from the Solicitor-General, Australia's second law officer, on the arrangements. Morrison's actions to make himself health, finance and resources minister between 2020 and 2021 have also drawn criticism from...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
It’s the economy: Kemp, Abrams campaign on competing visions for Georgia’s surplus billions
August 16, 2022
Georgia has got a lot of extra money right now. If the state’s estimated $5 billion budget surplus were printed out in dollar bills, it would come up to just under 20 square miles, enough bills to carpet every square inch of the state’s five busiest airports, with enough singles left over to buy five Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets and park one at each tarmac.
And that $5 billion is in addition to the other approximately $5 billion in the state’s rainy-day fund, as well as the remainder of the state’s share of federal COVID-19 relief money.
As Georgians continue to feel the pinch of inflation, the economy remains a top issue among voters. In a July Gallup poll, 35% of Americans listed one of several economic issues like inflation and fuel prices as the most important problems facing the country today.
The two Georgians seeking to lead the state next year, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams, have wildly different ideas about what to do with the state’s surplus fund.
“The contrasting plans highlight the differences between Democratic and Republican sensibilities about what to spend and how to spend it,” said Emory University political science professor Andra Gillespie.
“Brian Kemp’s philosophy supports a smaller view of government, and so he’s not looking to create or enhance or to buttress an expansive government program or a new government program, he sees the opportunity of the surpluses and opportunity to return money back to taxpayers through tax cuts,” she said.
On Thursday, Kemp unveiled a $1 billion income tax rebate mirroring the one state lawmakers passed this year and another $1 billion rebate on local property taxes. Kemp’s office said the former will pay back between $250 for single filers and $500 for married couples, while the property tax rebate will save homeowners $500 on average.
And despite having beaucoup bucks in the state coffers, Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget director Kelly Farr told state agency heads Wednesday not to ask for any more state money next year than they got this year.
“Though Georgia’s economy and state revenues remain strong, inflationary pressures will be a significant driver in the upcoming budget cycle,” Farr wrote.
“Just as everyday Georgians are having to reevaluate their household expenses to meet rising costs on their existing budget, Gov. Kemp is asking state agencies to do the same.”
Kemp signed Georgia’s latest budget in May, and it funds the state through next July. At $30.2 billion, it represents a $2.9 billion increase over the previous year, thanks in part to federal COVID-19 aid. The budget included a $5,000 raise for all state employees including the last $2,000 pay hike in the raise he promised teachers on the 2018 campaign trail.
Abrams has also called for a $1 billion income tax rebate similar to Kemp, but she has far different plans for the remainder of the state’s windfall.
In a speech last week, Abrams pledged to create 25,000 to 45,000 new green energy jobs, expand Medicaid coverage, further boost teacher pay by an average of $11,000, invest $500 million into affordable housing, provide free technical college, expand HOPE Scholarships to include students with a C average and create a small business capital growth fund to provide $10 million to get new businesses off the ground.
Abrams plan would include legalizing sports betting and casino gambling to fund her college expansion, and she pledged that none of her priorities would require raising taxes.
“Hear me clearly, we don’t have to raise taxes, all we have to do is raise our expectations of those who lead us,” she said.
There’s an argument to be made for thrift, said Kyle Wingfield, president and CEO of the conservative-leaning Georgia Public Policy Foundation.
“When you think about the budget surplus, it’s important to remember that it’s money you have right now. There’s no guarantee that you’ll have the same amount of money in future years,” he said. “So, what we would hope anyone in a position to influence the budget or state spending would keep in mind that you don’t want to make commitments to ongoing costs because of one-time money, so we would prefer to see expenditures that don’t become ongoing obligations.”
One option would be to get an early start on the tax cuts passed by the Legislature this year and set to go into effect in 2024, Wingfield said.
“A one-time rebate, while it’s nice when people get it in their bank account, it doesn’t really influence behavior in a long-term way,” he said. “What influences behavior to work more, invest more, save more, which is what grows the economy, is knowing what your incentives are long term. And so if you can get to those better long-term incentives that the General Assembly created earlier this year, a year or two sooner than they had intended, that would be a big help to the state economy, because you would start getting that economic boost sooner rather than later.”
What exactly counts as surplus is largely up to the governor, said Danny Kanso, senior tax and budget policy analyst at the progressive-leaning Georgia Budget and Policy Institute.
Each year, the governor sets the state revenue estimate, the ceiling that determines how much the state can spend.
“Georgia is unique in that the power to set our revenue estimate is purely a policy decision that rests with the governor unilaterally,” Kanso said. “And so the governor, kind of using their own judgment, sets that revenue estimate with the advice of the state economist, but that is the final decision. And it doesn’t necessarily have to be based on any actual data or revenue returns.”
The state has a comfortable cushion in its rainy-day fund, so there’s a good argument to make for setting a higher revenue estimate and investing more in state services, Kanso said.
“It doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to have such a massive disconnect between what we’re collecting in revenues and what we’re spending, because to get the highest and best use out of the tax dollars, provided by Georgians, it’s best to spend those funds in an orderly and organized way, rather than trying to figure out one-time uses of the funds after the fiscal year,” he said.
Georgia is set to spend on average $121.32 less per person in the current budget than it did in 2008, according to GBPI, and the number of state employees fell by about 9% between 2018 and 2022, the fastest decline since the Great Recession.
“Across the board, state agencies are struggling to meet their mission to serve Georgians, we see real gaps and public education, in health care, the main functions of the state where most of the dollars the state spends goes to, about 75% of what the state spends goes to either health care and education, and so while we have those massive deficits, it just doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to not use the limited resources that the state has available to their highest and best use.”
Abrams’ big-time promotion of her economic plan could be seen as an attempt to hit Kemp in an area where he has been perceived as strong. The governor has for months been content to compare Georgia’s pandemic recovery with that of other states, and to point fingers at President Joe Biden for the nation’s economic distress.
“Some of that message is a bit of a base message and a mobilizing message to try to get Republican voters out, but I think it does provide some headwinds for Abrams,” Gillespie said. “Abrams is not running in an open seat contest this time, in a national political environment where the opposite party is unpopular and in charge of government.”
President Biden’s high disapproval rating – 55.2% on Monday, according to FiveThirtyEight – will be something Abrams will need to wrestle with, Gillespie said.
“So, I think a big question is, does her message of providing economic opportunity and her message highlighting things that could be done to improve healthcare access for low-income Georgians, is that going to resonate enough and override people’s concerns that they have about food prices and gas prices and other things that have been really concerning for people this year?” she asked.
Georgia Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Georgia Recorder maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor John McCosh for questions: info@georgiarecorder.com. Follow Georgia Recorder on Facebook and Twitter.
CONTINUE READING Show less
J.D. Vance can’t hide his radical agenda with Hallmark-style ads
August 16, 2022
The average snake sheds its skin three to six times a year. The average politician sheds skin throughout the year — as soon as old layers become liabilities. J.D. Vance is in a class all his own. The Republican nominee angling to replace Rob Portman as U.S. Senator sports new epidermis so often snakeskin sightings on the campaign trail in Ohio have exploded.
Every metamorphosis the newly imported West Coast multimillionaire executes is calculated.
The baby-faced bestseller grew a beard to morph from Silicon Valley elite to Midwestern mint when he moved from California to Ohio to run for the Senate seat. To compete with primary rivals jostling for a coveted (?) endorsement from the most corrupt president in American history, Vance did a 180-degree transition from Never-Trumper to Uber-Trumper.
He changed from center-right to full-on MAGA, embracing the far side of fanatical and everything the Dear Leader fabricated about a legitimate election he lost. Vance’s strategic conversion to the cult of personality paid off with a last-minute blessing from the loser. That affirmation (from an amoral psychopath) and the millions spent on his behalf by a billionaire benefactor, propelled Vance to a narrow primary victory.
As Nov. 8 closes in, the Hillbilly Elegy author has reinvented himself again. What worked on a rabid MAGA base might make general election voters, suburban moms, and independents recoil in horror. Vance must smooth the scary edges of his radical makeover. Appear more mainstream than extreme. To that end, his campaign rolled out its first TV ad for a broad electorate with a decidedly feel-good, instead of fascist bent.
The comfy commercial, narrated by Vance’s soft-spoken wife against a muted home background, extolls the virtues of a family-loving Republican who came up hard the way, served in the military and wants to fight for Ohio. Typical political fare of warm and fuzzy to mitigate immoderate and doctrinaire.
Of course, it tells Ohioans absolutely nothing about who Vance is, what he believes in, what he’ll do as a U.S. Senator and which campaign incarnation of the 38-year-old’s is authentic or opportunistic. But Vance’s exposure during the primary as a fascist-admiring extremist only Tucker Carlson could love tells voters plenty about his anything-but-mainstream positions.
The real deal is a real authoritarian who envisions a society under the jackboot of righteous conformity rigorously enforced. Gilead, if you will. But don’t take my word for it. Take his.
Vance talks about purging the government of nonbelievers, seizing the “institutions of the left,” replacing the American “regime” with loyalists of the New Right. “I think that what Trump (after he runs in 2024 and installs himself as king) should do, if I were giving him one piece of advice: Fire every single midlevel bureaucrat, every civil servant in the administrative state, replace them with our people.”
Vance uses “our people” as code for white Christian nationalists. “Our people aren’t having enough children to replace themselves.” When he fixates on babies and the need for more of them —which is all the time — Vance is not referring to nonwhite babies or immigrant babies. More of those babies, from an immigrant “invasion,” would replace real Americans. “You can’t have so many people coming to the country at a time when our own families aren’t replicating themselves.”
Dog whistle for the racist “white replacement theory.” When Vance isn’t obsessing over white birthrates and white fertility, he’s suggesting parents should get more votes than nonparents. So much for one man, one vote. Why can’t we incentivize bigger families like Hungary’s authoritarian leader, he asked, before submitting that the more babies parents have the more power they ought to wield over childless Americans. Extreme enough for you?
Women need to get with the program in Vance’s 1950s version of 2022. He insinuated that they’ve been duped into day jobs to ditch motherhood. “If your worldview tells you that it’s bad for women to become mothers but liberating for them to work 90 hours a week in a cubicle at the New York Times or Goldman Sachs,” Vance tweeted, “you’ve been had.” Gullible ladies should be tending to home and hearth and American babies.
As if that wasn’t insulting enough to over half the voting population in Ohio, Vance wants to ensure that women have no choice about having babies. “It’s not whether a women should be forced to bring a child to term,” he said, (about his forced-birth, abortion bans without exception platform) “it’s whether a child should be allowed to live, even though the circumstances of that child’s birth are somehow inconvenient or a problem to society.” Like the inconvenient pregnancy of a 10-year-old rape victim in Ohio Vance would have give birth.
The Republican blamed a combination of abortion, (which Vance compared to slavery) and porn for stopping Americans from getting married and starting families. He’d ban pornography and “would like abortion to be illegal nationally” but backpedaled on a federal ban “right now.” The family guy in the 30-second Hallmark homage also supports people staying in violent marriages for the sake of children. (and more babies?)
Vance is shedding his right-wing veneer in an idyllic political ad about a man who loves his wife and kids. The smiling millennial with a Midwestern beard, from his last metamorphosis, isn’t wearing a red hat but that doesn’t belie the snakeskin he’s stepping over.
GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX
SUBSCRIBE
SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.
DONATE
Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Ohio Capital Journal maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor David DeWitt for questions: info@ohiocapitaljournal.com. Follow Ohio Capital Journal on Facebook and Twitter.
CONTINUE READING Show less
'This is how our democracy could crumble': Election deniers surge in 6 key swing states
August 16, 2022
In six key battleground states that played a decisive role in the 2020 presidential race, Republican candidates who have openly embraced former President Donald Trump's "Big Lie" have won nearly two-thirds of the GOP nominating contests for positions with power over state and federal elections, a potentially seismic threat to democracy.
According to a Washington Post analysis published Monday, 54 of 87 Republican nominees for key posts in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin have denied the legitimacy of President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.
"Had those candidates held power in 2020, they would have had the electoral clout to try something that the current officeholders refused: overturning the vote and denying Biden the presidency," the Post notes. "Whether they could have succeeded in practice is a matter of vigorous debate among scholars, who cite the potential for court challenges and other means of upholding the results."
"But the experts agree on one thing: A close presidential contest that comes down to the outcome in states where officials are willing to try to thwart the popular will could throw the country into chaos," the newspaper adds. "It would potentially delay the result, undermine confidence in the democratic system, and sow the seeds of civil strife on a scale even greater than what the nation saw on January 6, 2021."
Trump, who is gearing up for a possible 2024 run as he's under criminal investigation by the Justice Department, has endorsed and campaigned for many of the candidates featured in the Post's analysis, including Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake—a former TV news anchor whose incessant lies about the 2020 election catapulted her to a win in the GOP primary earlier this month, delighting the former president.
Even in victory, Lake lashed out at the Arizona election process, complaining that the results "took longer than they should have."
The Post's analysis confirms that Arizona, a state Biden carried narrowly in 2020, is a bastion of election denial on the GOP side: 12 of 13 Republican nominees for state and federal offices there have questioned the election, including the chosen candidate for secretary of state.
Noah Bookbinder, president of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, called the rise of GOP election deniers across the U.S. "the biggest story not enough people are watching."
"This is how our democracy could crumble, quickly and quietly," Bookbinder warned.
The notion that Biden was elected illegitimately is broadly popular with Republican voters, according to recent opinion surveys. As the Post points out, "The predilection among Republican primary voters toward candidates who deny the result of the last election extends well beyond Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Arizona—three states that together accounted for 47 electoral votes in 2020, more than enough to flip the last election to Trump."
Ian Vandewalker, senior counsel at the Brennan Center for Justice, wrote in a blog post earlier this month that "the Big Lie that the election was stolen from Trump has been pushed by powerful politicians, starting with Trump himself."
"But it may be leaders closer to home who have the greatest ability to affect the popularity of election denial among the people of their state," he added.
One prominent Republican officeholder that is actively boosting election deniers is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a possible 2024 presidential contender.
The Orlando Sentinel reported last week that DeSantis is "set to appear at rallies for Pennsylvania GOP governor's candidate Doug Mastriano, Arizona candidate for governor Kari Lake, and U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters, all of whom have denied Biden's win and falsely claimed election fraud.
DeSantis was one of the first Republicans to suggest state legislatures could overrule voters to choose Trump.
"Appearing on Fox News on November 5, two days after the election," the Sentinel observed, "he said 'presidential electors are done by the legislators and the schemes they create and the framework. And if there's departure from that, if they're not following law, if they're ignoring the law, then they can provide remedies as well.'"
The Republican Party's elevation of fervent election deniers—often with the support of dark money—in battleground states and nationwide has dramatically raised the stakes of the upcoming November contests, given that they could usher into power officials willing to subvert the democratic process to secure their desired outcome.
Wisconsin offers an illustrative example of November's implications. As the New York Times reported Monday, "The governor's race this fall, along with a pivotal State Supreme Court contest next spring, will decide whether Republicans can solidify their grip on the swing state and remake its voting laws."
"Nowhere in the country have Republican lawmakers been more aggressive in their attempts to seize a partisan edge than in Wisconsin," the Times noted. "Having gerrymandered the Legislature past the point that it can be flipped, they are now pushing intensely to take greater control over the state's voting infrastructure ahead of the 2024 presidential contest."
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}