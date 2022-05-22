Australia swears in new Labor PM ahead of Quad meeting

By Renju Jose SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese will be sworn in as the country's new prime minister on Monday as he promised a "journey of change" vowing to tackle climate change and rising living costs. Along with Albanese, deputy Labor leader Richard Marles and three key ministers in waiting - Penny Wong in foreign affairs, Jim Chalmers as treasurer and Katy Gallagher in finance - will be sworn in at a ceremony in the national capital, Canberra. Albanese and Wong then head to Japan later on Monday to attend a key meeting of the "Quad" security grouping in To...