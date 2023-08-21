Australia to buy U.S. Tomahawk missiles to boost long-range strike capability

By Renju Jose SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia will spend A$1.3 billion ($833 million) to boost its long-range strike capabilities as it finalised on Monday a deal to buy more than 200 Tomahawk cruise missiles from the United States, part of a wide-ranging defence shake-up. Australia will be only one of three nations to have Tomahawks along with the U.S. and Britain, Defence Minister Richard Marles said. "We are investing in the capabilities our Defence Force needs to hold our adversaries at risk further from our shores and keep Australians safe in the complex and uncertain world in which we live ...