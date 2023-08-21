Australia to buy U.S. Tomahawk missiles to boost long-range strike capability

The former president posted a photo of Barron in a post that aims to disparage Joe Biden, which enraged Melania, according to the report.

“In an effort to level the playing field, Barron Trump will debate Joe Biden!” Trump's post says.

The use of their son in a social media post comes amid Trump’s ongoing legal troubles that have left the former First Lady “deeply shaken” according to the report, which notes that Trump’s “decision to trot out Barron a personal betrayal she can’t forgive, sources said.”

“Melania has been incredibly protective of Barron and has told Donald she would not stand for him to be exploited by anyone, even his father!” a source told the outlet.

“He made a promise to protect their son — and he broke it. There’s a good chance she won’t forgive him, and the next time we see them together may be in divorce court."

The source suggests Melania's rage against her husband has been building for years.



“Despite Donald’s denials, Melania has already had to endure an indictment in New York that suggests he had an affair with a porn star while she was pregnant with Barron,” a source added. “Now, she’s livid after he’s broken his promise of keeping their son out of the spotlight.”

For years, former first lady Melania Trump has raged at politicians, legal analysts and even the Food Network for mentioning her son publicly and talking about him. Lately, however, the family has dragged Barron into the political arena. She's now had enough.

Last month, Eric Trump brought up Barron as well, in a fit about the special counsel investigation into 2020. Speaking to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Newsmax, the younger Trump said that the special counsel was personally "going through Barron's underwear drawer."

