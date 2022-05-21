Australian election heads for tight finish as major parties struggle

By Renju Jose SYDNEY (Reuters) - Voting in Australia's general election ended on Saturday with early returns showing both Prime Minister Scott Morrison's conservative coalition and the Labor opposition losing ground to smaller parties and climate-focussed independents. The struggles of the two major parties, amid growing voter dissatisfaction over policies, candidate selection and integrity, raised the prospect of a hung parliament and period of uncertainty while a record number of postal votes are counted. Centre-left Labor had held a decent lead in opinion polls after nine years in oppositio...