Australian election on Saturday: What you need to know

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australians vote on Saturday in a national election, with the conservative Liberal-National coalition seeking a fourth straight term and the Labor Party seeking a return to power after nine years in opposition. Opinion polls have shown Labor leading, but the gap has narrowed in the final weeks of campaigning. A strong showing by high-profile independent candidates campaigning on climate action, integrity and gender equality could lead to a hung parliament. THE PARLIAMENT The House of Representatives has 151 seats, 76 of which are needed for a majority to form the government....