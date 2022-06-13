Australian newspaper admits ‘mistakes’ in trying to out Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson attends the Netflix "Senior Year" special screening at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on May 10, 2022, in West Hollywood, California. - Vivien Killilea/Getty Images North America/TNS
First, the Sydney Morning Herald tried to out Rebel Wilson and her new girlfriend. Then, when she beat the outlet to the punch and broke her own news, the Australian newspaper complained that it didn’t get to publish the scoop. Finally, the reporter admitted Monday that he messed up. “I genuinely regret that Rebel has found this hard,” senior journalist Andrew Horney wrote in a new column about his “mistakes.” “That was never my intention. But I see she has handled it all with extraordinary grace. As a gay man I’m well aware of how deeply discrimination hurts. The last thing I would ever want ...