Australian PM honours Queen Elizabeth with wreath-laying ceremony

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to Britain's Queen Elizabeth after a wreath-laying ceremony at Parliament House in Canberra on Saturday, saying Australians were mourning an "enormous loss". Albanese, Governor General David Hurley and other dignitaries laid floral wreaths at the foot of a bronze statue of Queen Elizabeth at the parliament's Queen's Terrace. The queen, who died on Thursday aged 96, unveiled the bronze statue of herself in 1988 during a visit to open the nation's new parliament house. Speaking after the ceremony, which was conducted in si...
‘Great big red flag’: Trump special master suggestion draws quick scrutiny
September 10, 2022
Donald Trump nominated the "Godfather of the Federalist Society in Miami" to be the special master of the documents the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago.
That's how Paul Huck, Jr. was described to The Washington Post in 2020 by, "José Félix Díaz, a former state legislator and consultant with Ballard Partners, a powerful lobbying firm closely associated with Trump."
But the story was not on Huck, but on his wife, 11th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Barbara Lagoa, who was reportedly on Trump's short-list to be nominated for the U.S. Supreme Court seat vacated by Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
"Within 48 hours of Ginsburg’s death, a push for Lagoa, 52, has taken shape in the battleground state, drawing on years of goodwill she and her husband have built in Florida’s legal and political circles and their extensive ties with the Federalist Society, the influential conservative legal group," the newspaper reported. "Particularly contentious could be her record on voting rights and executive power. Lagoa concurred this month in a federal appeals court ruling that is expected to keep many of the 85,000 felons who have registered to vote in Florida from casting ballots."
The record drew immediate scrutiny after Trump chose Huck as one of his two recommendations for special master, along with former Judge Raymond Dearie.
"Trump’s lawyers also nominated Paul Huck Jr., who appears to have significant ties to figures in Trump’s orbit. The former Jones Day attorney advised Florida Gov. Charlie Crist in 2007-2008, serving in his administration at the same time Trump’s current attorney, Chris Kise, was also advising Crist, who was then a Republican but is now a Democrat," Politico reported.
Politico also noted, "Lagoa is one of 11 judges on the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, where a three-judge panel is soon expected to consider DOJ’s appeal of Cannon’s special master order."
"To me, that seems like a great big red flag," said MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle.
Trump’s request for DOJ to split the bill for his special master ridiculed by legal experts
September 09, 2022
Donald Trump's attorney's suggested that the Department of Justice pay for half of the cost of a special master which prosecutors have made clear they oppose.
In a Friday evening court filings before controversial Judge Aileen Cannon, Trump's defense team submitted a proposed order for a special master to oversee the documents the FBI seized at Mar-a-Lago.
"Each party will bear 50% of the professional fees and expenses of the Special Master and any professionals, support staff, and expert consultants engaged at the [special] master’s request," Trump's team suggested.
DOJ disagreed, writing that Trump, "as the party who requested the Special Master, will bear 100% of the professional fees and expenses of the Special Master and any professionals, support staff, and expert consultants engaged at the Master’s request."
Former Assistant Attorney General Elliot Williams explained, "This is one of those facts people might not realize about the process -- someone has to pay for the special master! DOJ being (justifiably) snippy here by saying -- why are you asking us to pay for something that (a) we don't need and (b) only you want?"
Jan Wolfe, a legal affairs reporter at The Wall Street Journal noted, "One of the candidates charged $700 an hour in 2018."
Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade said, "This sounds a lot like Mexico will pay for the wall."
Trump lawyers fold on one special master defense — probably to avoid making false statements: experts
September 09, 2022
Donald Trump and the U.S. Department of Justice on Friday introduced new court filings in the battle over a special master in the courtroom of controversial Judge Aileen Cannon.
Prosecutors recommended retired Judge Barbara Jones and retired appeals court Judge Thomas Griffith while Trump's lawyers suggested former Judge Raymond Dearie and Paul Huck, Jr., who is listed as a former general counsel for Florida's governor.
"The two sides also clashed substantially over the duties of the special master. Mr. Trump’s lawyers argued that the arbiter should look at all the documents seized in the search and filter out anything potentially subject to attorney-client or executive privilege," The New York Times reported. "By contrast, the government argued that the master should look only at unclassified documents and should not adjudicate whether anything was subject to executive privilege."
Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman tweeted, importantly, Trump doesn’t argue that he declassified material."
Litman was not the only legal expert to focus on the importance of the omission.
National security attorney Bradley Moss wrote, "With yet another court filing, it is increasingly clear there is no evidence of Trump's alleged 'standing declassification order,' and no evidence that these particular classified records were ever declassified."
Former Pentagon special counsel Ryan Goodman wrote, "Gosh, I wonder why President Trump's side did not claim he declassified MAL documents, and instead just said this milquetoast line. Easy bet: Because they do not want to be caught in a false statement to a court - subject to sanctions and 18 USC 1001."
