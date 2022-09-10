Australian PM honours Queen Elizabeth with wreath-laying ceremony

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to Britain's Queen Elizabeth after a wreath-laying ceremony at Parliament House in Canberra on Saturday, saying Australians were mourning an "enormous loss". Albanese, Governor General David Hurley and other dignitaries laid floral wreaths at the foot of a bronze statue of Queen Elizabeth at the parliament's Queen's Terrace. The queen, who died on Thursday aged 96, unveiled the bronze statue of herself in 1988 during a visit to open the nation's new parliament house. Speaking after the ceremony, which was conducted in si...