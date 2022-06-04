Austria releases part of oil reserves after incident at refinery

ZURICH (Reuters) - Austria is releasing part of its strategic oil reserves to prevent fuel shortages after an incident at one of the country's refineries, the government said on Saturday. Fuel reserves amounting to 112,000 tons of diesel and 56,000 tons of gasoline have been made available to cover the lost production at the OMV plant at Schwechat, near Vienna, following a mechanical accident on Friday. The release should be enough to cover the loss of production at the refinery for 14 days, the government said. The supplies will come from Austria's petroleum reserve which is sufficient to mee...