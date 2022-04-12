Austrian chancellor's meeting with Putin lasts just one hour
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, leaves after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Novo-Ogaryovo residence. Dragan Tatic/BKA/dpa
A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer outside Moscow to discuss the war in Ukraine has ended, the Austrian chancellery confirmed on Monday.

The meeting at Putin's residence in Novo-Ogaryovo in the Moscow region lasted about an hour, the chancellery said, adding the chancellor's most important message to the Russian President had been that the war must end as in war there were only losers on both sides.

"The conversation with President Putin was very direct, open and tough," the chancellor said in a statement. Nehammer said he had addressed the Russian war crimes in Bucha, among other places, and stressed that those responsible for the killing of civilians must be held accountable.

Nehammer is the first EU leader to be received by Putin since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in on February 24. Putin's response to the Austrian chancellor's demands was not immediately made known.