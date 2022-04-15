Authorities seek info after dolphin found impaled on Florida beach
Dolphin(Shutterstock)

Officials are asking for the public’s health to find who was responsible after the body of a dolphin was found on a Florida beach that had been impaled with a spear-like object when it was still alive. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of Law Enforcement put the call out after the dead bottlenose dolphin was found on Fort Myers Beach on March 24. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recovered the body and a necropsy revealed the wound above the adult female dolphin’s right eye had been inflicted before the animal died, the NOAA said. “The animal appe...